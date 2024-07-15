Trump Picks U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as 2024 Running Mate

Former President Donald J. Trump has chosen U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate Monday ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“I’ve thought about this decision for months, but deep down I always knew that I needed JD Vance on my side to Make America Great Again,” Trump announced on his campaign website. “When I made this decision, I knew it had to be someone who could step in and serve as your Commander-in-Chief.”

Vance, 39, is a native of Middletown, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Iraq War, and he is a graduate of The Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He was elected to the Senate in 2022, and he serves on the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, the Joint Economic Committee, and the Special Committee on Aging.

Trump announced Vance as his vice president pick just days following a reported assassination attempt during a campaign rally July 13 in Pennsylvania. The shooting presently under FBI investigation resulted in two deaths — the suspected shooter and a bystander — and critical injuries to others.

The convention, which continues through July 18, will feature delegates and alternates from all 56 states and territories who will select the Republican nominee for president and their vice president pick.