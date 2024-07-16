Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dickinson State President Resigns Post

Johnny Jackson
Jul 16, 2024

Steve Easton has announced his resignation as president of Dickinson State University in North Dakota. His departure follows a contention tenure with members of the university’s faculty and administration.

Steve EastonSteve EastonEaston wrote to Dickinson State students in a missive explaining his departure, saying: “Though I will not be there in person to cheer you on, please know that I will be supporting you from a distance, thinking, as I always do when you wonderful students do such remarkable things: Hawks are up.”

On July 12, the North Dakota Board of Nursing issued a notice to Dickinson State of multiple nursing program shortcomings for review at its July 25 board meeting due to the lack of faculty — which resulted from a mass resignation by the university’s nursing administrator and professors earlier in July. Easton maintains that the North Dakota Board of Nursing prohibited him and the other administrators from trying to find new faculty members for the university’s nursing students.

Easton plans to remain at Dickinson State through the leadership transition process.

“President Easton and his leadership team have done transformative work building a dual mission campus, one of the most innovative not only in North Dakota but in the Northern Plains/Mountain Region,” said North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott. “Moreover, over two tumultuous years of COVID-disrupted budgets and campus operations, his team’s response under pressure has been both innovative and of the highest integrity.”

Suggested for You
J.D. Vance
Leadership & Policy
Trump Picks U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as 2024 Running Mate
Dr. David A. Thomas
HBCUs
Thomas to Retire from Morehouse in 2025
Dr. Larry Robinson
HBCUs
Robinson to Leave Post as FAMU President
Cindy Marten
Students
U.S. Department of Education to Plans ‘2024 Engage Every Student Summit’
Related Stories
J.D. Vance
Leadership & Policy
Trump Picks U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as 2024 Running Mate
Dr. Tom Jackson Jr.
Leadership & Policy
Jackson to Step Away from Cal Poly Humboldt Post
Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez
Leadership & Policy
CUNY Chancellor Named ACE Board Chair
Homepage
Leadership & Policy
New Nonprofit Launched to Address Gaps in Educational Leadership
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Instructor - Biology
Tarrant County College District
Project Manager A (Penn Implementation Science Center)
University of Pennsylvania
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Tenure-Track Faculty Positions (Open Rank)
Florida A&M University-Florida State University College of Engineering
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Court Reporting Full-Time Instructor
West Valley-Mission Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers