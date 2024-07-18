Proposed Regulations Looks to Increase College Access

New proposed regulations could increase college access for high school students and provide better public data on student outcomes, according to officials at the U.S. Department of Education.

The department’s proposal — partly to increase oversight over distance education programs and to promote student-focused student aid programs — adds changes to the federal TRIO programs, Distance Education, and Return to Title IV.

More specifically, the aim is to increase Dreamers’ access to higher education through TRIO, to better account for student success and increase oversight of programs offered through distance education, to help students who withdraw from paying outstanding balances, and to increase accuracy and simplicity of calculations for institutions under R2T4.

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona said the regulations, if enacted, would help expand access and affordability to students from low-income backgrounds, students without immigration status, and students with disabilities.

“By broadening eligibility for federal programs and placing guardrails that help protect against situations that leave students with debt but no degree, we can open more doors to the life-changing potential of higher education,” said Cardona.