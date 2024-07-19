Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

University of Florida President Ben Sasse Announces Resignation

Johnny Jackson
Jul 19, 2024

Dr. Ben Sasse is stepping down as president at the University of Florida.

Dr. Ben SasseDr. Ben SasseThe former U.S. Senator of Nebraska announced his resignation effective July 31, following his wife Melissa’s epilepsy diagnosis.

“Gator Nation needs a president who can keep charging hard, Melissa deserves a husband who can pull his weight, and my kids need a dad who can be home many more nights,” said Sasse. “I need to step back and rebuild more stable household systems for a time. I’m going to remain involved in serving our UF students — past, present, and future — but I need to walk arm-in-arm with my dearest friend more hours of every week.”

Sasse, a Republican, served nearly two years as the university’s 13th president.

The university’s board of trustees plans to announce an interim president and search for a new president soon.

Board Chair Mori Hosseini thanked Sasse for his service to the university.

“Under his leadership, UF has continued to advance on the national and international stage, benefiting our students, faculty, alumni, community and state,” said Hosseini. “He has left a lasting impact on the university and all of those associated with it. We wish Ben all the best as he steps back to focus on his family.”

