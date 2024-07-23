Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Pharr Selected to Lead Pitt Community College

Johnny Jackson
Jul 23, 2024

Dr. Maria A. Pharr has been named president of Pitt Community College (PCC).

Dr. Maria PharrDr. Maria Pharr“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as next president of Pitt Community College and look forward to contributing to the college’s legacy of leadership excellence,” said Pharr.

Pharr starts the role Aug. 13, becoming the first woman in the college’s 63-year history to serve as president. She succeeds the college’s fifth president, Dr. Lawrence Rouse, who retired in June after six years with Pitt.

The incoming leader served as president of South Piedmont Community College for seven years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from St. Andrews University as well as a master’s in science education and a doctorate in higher education administration from East Carolina University.

PCC Trustees Chairman Charles Ellis said Pharr’s more than 14 years of experience as a community college administrator and record of success set her apart from other candidates to lead the college. That experience comprises roles with Craven Community College, including dean of Liberal Arts and University Transfer, director of Planning and Assessment, and Science, Math, Health/PE chair. Pharr also taught biology at Craven and Lenoir Community College.

“As one of the top institutions in the North Carolina Community College System, PCC has been a catalyst for workforce development in eastern North Carolina and a place where individuals can cultivate the skills and talents needed to realize their dreams and enhance their lives,” said Pharr. “I believe our best days are ahead, and I’m excited about leading the college to its highest potential.”

