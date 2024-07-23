Greenstein Announces PASSHE Departure

Dr. Dan Greenstein has announced his departure as chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). He plans to leave the position Oct. 11.

“For six years, I have poured my heart and soul into our system, its people, mission, and places,” Greenstein wrote in an open letter to students, faculty, and staff. "My passion for our work, students, and cause is unwavering.”

PASSHE Board of Governors Cynthia Shapira described Greenstein as being singularly focused on redesigning PASSHE and positioning it for the future.

“He is passionate about higher education, he is passionate about student success, and we are a better system today because of his leadership,” said Shapira.

Greenstein began his service as chancellor Sept. 4, 2018. He led a system redesign effort that resulted in improved financial stability for the system, increased new-student enrollment, restored legislative relationships, and increased state investment.

He previously led the postsecondary success strategy at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he worked with other higher education leaders across the country on initiatives designed to raise educational-attainment levels and to promote economic mobility, especially among low-income and minority students.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve you as chancellor,” said Greenstein. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity, the collegiality, the camaraderie and the progress we have made.”