Drake to Depart Post at the University of California

Johnny Jackson
Aug 1, 2024

University of California President Dr. Michael V. Drake plans to step down from university system leadership at the end of the 2024-25 academic year.

Dr. Michael V. DrakeDr. Michael V. DrakeElena Zhukova/University of California“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as president of the University of California these past several years, and I am immensely proud of what the UC community has accomplished,” said Drake. “At every turn, I have sought to listen to those I served, to uphold our shared UC values, and to do all I could to leave this institution in better shape than it was before. I’m proud to see the university continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of countless Californians through research, teaching, and public service.”

Drake — who holds a bachelor’s degree in African and African American Studies from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in medical sciences and M.D. from the University of California, San Francisco — served five years as the 21st president of the University of California. He also served as president of The Ohio State University, as chancellor of the University of California, Irvine, and as the University of California’s systemwide vice president for health affairs.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised Drake’s 50-year career in higher education and his advocacy to improve access to higher education.

His legacy of service in higher education has undoubtedly helped us grow the next generation of extraordinary California leaders, and it’s been an honor to work alongside him,” said Newsom.

Drake wrote in a letter to the University of California Community his plans, over the remainder of his tenure, to continue work to ensure access, expand student support, create paths to a debt-free University of California education, build on academic and research excellence, and promote a safe, respectful community of a free exchange of ideas.

“It has been my honor to serve as your president,” wrote Drake.

