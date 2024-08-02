Foxx Warns Possible Subpoena in Continuing Campus Antisemitism Investigation

Columbia University has until Aug. 8 to produce documents and communications as part of the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce investigation into antisemitism.

The university is one of several institutions criticized for responses to reports alleging antisemitism and harassment on their campuses following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Isreal. Columbia’s president, Dr. Minouche Shafik, testified in April before congress regarding its response.

However, Committee Chair Virginia Foxx of North Carolina said the university has failed to produce priority items the committee requested Feb. 12 by the committee.

Foxx sent a letter Aug. 1, addressed to Shafik and The Trustees of Columbia University co-chairs David Greenwald and Claire Shipman.

The letter warns of possible subpoenas if university leaders do not meet the request.

“Columbia has failed to comply with the Committee’s requests in a timely manner,” the letter read. “The Committee is providing Columbia an additional week to fulfill them. If these requests are not satisfied by the above deadline, the Committee is prepared to issue subpoenas.”