Leger Fernández Introduces Campus Prevention, Recovery Services Legislation





U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico, David Trone of Maryland, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, and Lucy McBath of Georgia have introduced the Campus Prevention and Recovery Services for Students Act to help higher education institutions implement programs to prevent alcohol and substance misuse on campus and support those with substance use disorders.

The bill, which promotes evidence-based prevention and intervention strategies on college campuses, encourages integration and collaboration in campus-based health services to address substance use and mental health.

“Addiction is painful for everyone involved,” said Leger Fernández. “Families suffer when we lose loved ones to overdose. College students too often find themselves isolated and without the support network to help when addiction and alcoholism creep in. I never want to see another headline of a promising young person lost to overdose.

“My bill will fund prevention and recovery services on college campuses across the United States that are based on science and managed with love,” she continued. “This is a critical step to support young Americans – ensuring a healthy and safe campus environment.”

The bill is part of the Roadmap to College Student Success campaign to reform America’s higher education system for students and families. If passed, the bill would fund college prevention and recovery services at $75 million over five years. It would require that the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services identify and promote such successful programs.