Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Illinois Lawmakers File Equitable Funding Formula Bill

Johnny Jackson
Aug 9, 2024

Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and State Rep. Carol Ammons are proposing a bill aimed at advancing a student-centered funding approach for the state’s public universities.

Illinois State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly LightfordIllinois State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford“Ensuring our higher education institutions are equitably funded and can serve their diverse populations is critical to the future success of our students,” said Lightford, a co-sponsor of the Adequate and Equitable Funding Formula for Public Universities Act.

The proposed legislation, SB 3965, comes out of stakeholder discussions spearheaded by the Commission on Equitable Public University, which published recommendations in a March 1 report. It is expected to make college more accessible to degree-seeking Illinois students.

The bill outlines a student-focused university funding formula that considers what each university needs to meet its unique mission and serve its unique student population. It identifies what each university can afford to spend based on current state appropriations and an estimate of the tuition and fees a university can and should collect from its students, and other available resources.

The funding formula is expected to provide more stability year-to-year and more opportunities for institutions to pursue long-term planning.

“Illinois has an opportunity to make a historic change in our higher education system,” said bill co-sponsor Ammons. “By investing more adequately, equitably, and sustainably in the next generation, we can change lives and positively impact Illinois’ future for years to come.”

Suggested for You
Dr. Odis Johnson Jr.
Leadership & Policy
Johnson Appointed Edmund W. Gordon Chair for Policy Research and Evaluation at ETS
Tim Walz
Faculty & Staff
Educator, Labor Unions Supporting Harris VP Pick
Dr. Charles Steele, Jr.
Leadership & Policy
Steele to Step Down from Helm at Southern Christian Leadership Conference
Teresa Leger Fernández
Leadership & Policy
Leger Fernández Introduces Campus Prevention, Recovery Services Legislation
Related Stories
Columbia University
Leadership & Policy
Deans Depart Columbia After ‘Unacceptable’ Texts
Dr. Odis Johnson Jr.
Leadership & Policy
Johnson Appointed Edmund W. Gordon Chair for Policy Research and Evaluation at ETS
Dr. Charles Steele, Jr.
Leadership & Policy
Steele to Step Down from Helm at Southern Christian Leadership Conference
Teresa Leger Fernández
Leadership & Policy
Leger Fernández Introduces Campus Prevention, Recovery Services Legislation
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Assistant - Office of the Vice Chancellor and Provost
Tarrant County College District
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
University of Michigan LSA Collegiate Fellowship Program
University of Michigan
Tenure-track appointment: Thelma Finlayson Chair in Biological Control
Simon Fraser Univ
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers