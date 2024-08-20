Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

President Biden Kicks Off Democratic National Convention

Johnny Jackson
Aug 20, 2024

Joe BidenJoe BidenPresident Joe Biden spoke at the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, touting the administration's progress in key areas over the past four years. 

“I love my job, but I love my country more,” said Biden, during his speech Monday.

Biden campaigned for re-election until he dropped out of the race in July following blowback for a poor debate performance against his would-be Republican Party opponent Donald J. Trump. Biden said then that he believed his decision was in the best interest of the country, and he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic Party nomination for U.S. President.

Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisBiden was one on a long list of speakers like former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who won the Democratic Party nomination for U.S. President in 2016. The convention also paid tribute to the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, whose presidential runs in 1984 and 1988 brought millions of new voters to the electoral process. 

Speakers spoke generally about critical policy issues such as abortion rights, free speech rights, voting rights, student loan forgiveness and LGBTQ rights. Many more are expected to speak this week at the convention as reported antiwar protests likely continue outside the venue.

Harris, as this year’s presumptive Democratic Party nominee, is expected to receive the formal nomination at the close of the convention, Aug. 22. Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate to take the vice president spot on the Democratic ticket.

