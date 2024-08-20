Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Ohio University Names Residence Hall After Former President

Johnny Jackson
Aug 20, 2024

Ohio University has named its new South Green residence hall after former president Dr. Roderick J. McDavis.

“Deborah and I are deeply humbled by this great honor,” said President Emeritus McDavis, who served as the university’s 20th president. “Ohio University has made a tremendous impact on our lives throughout the years, and it is touching to be honored in this momentous way by my alma mater — the greatest university on earth.”

Dr. Roderick J. McDavisDr. Roderick J. McDavisThe Ohio University Board of Trustees passed a resolution to name the new residence hall on South Green the Roderick J. McDavis Residence Hall in honor of the former president’s far-reaching impact he had on Ohio University.

McDavis began his tenure as the university's first African American president and the second alumnus to lead the institution in its 211-year history. His leadership over 13 years as president is described as transformative, championing initiatives that reshaped the institution’s approach to education and community engagement.

Ohio University President Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez said the honor is well deserved, recognizing the former leader’s vision for student success and dedication to providing equitable access to higher education.

McDavis is a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and secondary education from Ohio. He also holds master’s in student personnel administration from the University of Dayton and a Ph.D. in counselor education and higher education administration from the University of Toledo. Over his career, he has worked on boards and committees, including the NCAA Board of Governors and the Ohio Third Frontier Advisory Board, and earned several accolades such as the Silas Hunt Legacy Award and the Leadership Ohio Award of Excellence.

“In all he did, President McDavis proved himself a student-first, student-centric leader. He worked across the university, the state, and the nation to ensure students achieved success – both in and out of the classroom,” Vice President for Student Affairs and Interim Vice President of Advancement Lyn Redington said. “Naming this new residence hall after President McDavis, a place where students will live, learn, and call OHIO home, is a fitting testament to his extraordinary legacy.”

