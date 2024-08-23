Torres to Retire from National Student Clearinghouse

National Student Clearinghouse’s longtime president and CEO Rick Torres has announced his intention to retire from the nonprofit provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges.

"My 17 years leading the Clearinghouse have fulfilled a deep desire to contribute to the education community," said Torres, who is expected to leave the role in February 2025.

"Extending the Clearinghouse's mission to serve thousands of K-20 institutions and helping to inform the education narrative has truly been the highlight of my career," he said.

Torres oversaw growth that included a 20-time increase in education-serving transactions and a 12% compound annual revenue growth rate. The organization now serves some 3,600 higher education institutions and nearly 25,000 K-12 schools — it processes more than 12 billion transactions annually.

"With a mission-driven and experienced executive team in place, I am confident the Clearinghouse will maintain its commitment to serving the education and workforce communities well beyond my retirement,” said Torres.

"Under Rick's leadership, the Clearinghouse has become a backbone of the higher education community — helping nearly every college and university support learner success,” said Dr. Debra Chromy, chair of the Board of Directors. "Rick has positioned the Clearinghouse for continued success, and we look forward to more of his vital input over the next six months during the transition process."