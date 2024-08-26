Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Mitchell Named President of Howard University Hospital

Johnny Jackson
Aug 26, 2024

Dr. Roger Mitchell Jr.Dr. Roger Mitchell Jr.Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., has been named president of Howard University Hospital.

Adventist HealthCare and Howard University recently announced the appointment as part of their management service agreement and continue discussions for a long-term partnership.

“Dr. Mitchell is uniquely qualified to lead Howard University Hospital, bringing decades of strong leadership experience and insight from regional, national and international healthcare roles,” said John Sackett, president and CEO of Adventist HealthCare. “Dr. Mitchell will provide the guidance needed to provide high-quality care for the D.C. community, attract the best physicians in the nation to support comprehensive healing and ensure a superior learning environment for medical students and residents.”

Mitchell succeeds the hospital’s current president, Anita Jenkins, who leaves the position Sept. 13.

John SackettJohn SackettMitchell holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Howard University and a Doctor of Medicine degree from UMDNJ New Jersey Medical School (University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey), completing a fellowship at New York University/NY OCME and residency at George Washington University.

He serves as the chief medical officer for the Howard University Faculty Practice Plan and professor of pathology in Howard’s College of Medicine. Other experiences include work in the District of Columbia as a chief medical examiner, interim director of the Department of Forensic Sciences, and interim deputy mayor for Public Safety & Justice.

“Dr. Mitchell’s extensive medical and public health experience, as well as his understanding of the needs of the D.C. community, will inform his leadership so that Howard University Hospital continues to advance initiatives to support the best health outcomes,” said Howard University President Dr. Ben Vinson III. “His deep connections to Howard University as an alumnus, professor and executive leader will inform how our students can best participate in ground-breaking clinical and research work with significant influence and impact.”

