Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Webinar Series Targets Governance Strategies for Leaders at Minority-Serving Institutions

Johnny Jackson
Aug 29, 2024

A webinar series designed to address key governance challenges, and opportunities, confronting Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) kicks off Oct. 1 with “HBCU Spotlight: The Roles and Responsibilities of Boards and Presidents.”

Msi Governance Webinar SeriesThe Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions (CMSI) and the Association of Governing Boards (AGB) have partnered to offer the MSI Governance Webinar Series with grant funding from ECMC Foundation.

“This webinar series is an invaluable resource for MSI leaders, providing them with the tools and insights necessary to navigate complex governance and leadership challenges effectively,” said CMSI Executive Director Dr. Marybeth Gasman, who is also the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Endowed Chair.

The five-webinar series features expert insights and practical strategies from distinguished panelists, aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of MSI board/president relationships. The webinars will be broadcast over a two-year period, focusing on various aspects of board governance, leadership dynamics, and relationship management.

The first in the slate of webinar sessions is Oct 1, 1-2 p.m. ET. It features panelists: Dr. Alvin Schexnider, senior fellow and senior consultant at AGB, and the former president of Winston-Salem State University; Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, president emeritus at Huston-Tillotson University; Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, a trustee at Morris Brown College and the former president of Alabama State University; and Dr. Shirley Malcom, a trustee at Morgan State University.

The session explores the roles and responsibilities of HBCU boards and presidents and highlights effective governance and leadership strategies. It will be moderated by Gasman and Andrew Lounder, the associate vice president of programs at AGB.

The other sessions are: “Optimal Board Structures and Committees for Transformative Leadership” on March 4, 2025; “Crafting Positive Board/President Relationships” on Sept. 16, 2025; “Managing Challenging Boards for Presidents” on March 3, 2026; and “Moving Forward After Rocky Board/President Relationships” on Sept. 1, 2026. Register at the CMSI website.

Suggested for You
I Stock 1050184336
Students
Education Department Announces 2025–26 FAFSA Testing Period Framework
Dr. Roger Mitchell Jr.
Leadership & Policy
Mitchell Named President of Howard University Hospital
Rick Torres
Leadership & Policy
Torres to Retire from National Student Clearinghouse
Dr. Marybeth Gasman
Reports & Data
Proctor Institute Explores Higher Ed ‘Equity’ in 3-Part Series
Related Stories
Dr. Roger Mitchell Jr.
Leadership & Policy
Mitchell Named President of Howard University Hospital
Rick Torres
Leadership & Policy
Torres to Retire from National Student Clearinghouse
Jacqueline Charles has been selected to receive the 2024 Lovejoy Award for Courage in Journalism from Colby College.
Leadership & Policy
Award-Winning Journalist to Receive Lovejoy Award for Courage in Journalism
Dr. Roderick J. McDavis
Leadership & Policy
Ohio University Names Residence Hall After Former President
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Program Support Technician
San Diego Community College District
Assistant Professor, Biology (Tenure Track)
Rutgers FASC
Finance Specialist
Eastern Kentucky University
Dean School Of Arts & Science
Post University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers