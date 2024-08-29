Webinar Series Targets Governance Strategies for Leaders at Minority-Serving Institutions

A webinar series designed to address key governance challenges, and opportunities, confronting Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) kicks off Oct. 1 with “HBCU Spotlight: The Roles and Responsibilities of Boards and Presidents.”

The Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions (CMSI) and the Association of Governing Boards (AGB) have partnered to offer the MSI Governance Webinar Series with grant funding from ECMC Foundation.

“This webinar series is an invaluable resource for MSI leaders, providing them with the tools and insights necessary to navigate complex governance and leadership challenges effectively,” said CMSI Executive Director Dr. Marybeth Gasman, who is also the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Endowed Chair.

The five-webinar series features expert insights and practical strategies from distinguished panelists, aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of MSI board/president relationships. The webinars will be broadcast over a two-year period, focusing on various aspects of board governance, leadership dynamics, and relationship management.

The first in the slate of webinar sessions is Oct 1, 1-2 p.m. ET. It features panelists: Dr. Alvin Schexnider, senior fellow and senior consultant at AGB, and the former president of Winston-Salem State University; Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, president emeritus at Huston-Tillotson University; Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, a trustee at Morris Brown College and the former president of Alabama State University; and Dr. Shirley Malcom, a trustee at Morgan State University.

The session explores the roles and responsibilities of HBCU boards and presidents and highlights effective governance and leadership strategies. It will be moderated by Gasman and Andrew Lounder, the associate vice president of programs at AGB.

The other sessions are: “Optimal Board Structures and Committees for Transformative Leadership” on March 4, 2025; “Crafting Positive Board/President Relationships” on Sept. 16, 2025; “Managing Challenging Boards for Presidents” on March 3, 2026; and “Moving Forward After Rocky Board/President Relationships” on Sept. 1, 2026. Register at the CMSI website.