Uzzi Selected to Lead Thomas College

Johnny Jackson
Aug 30, 2024

Dr. Jeannine Diddle UzziDr. Jeannine Diddle UzziDr. Jeannine Diddle Uzzi has been appointed president of Thomas College.

Uzzi is expected to serve as president-elect until Nov. 1, when she replaces outgoing President Laurie G. Lachance, who planned to retire in 2025.

“I am so excited to join the Thomas College community because of the people and the students at the core of the community,” said Uzzi.

Lachance said she is excited and optimistic about Uzzi, who “brings to Thomas a wealth of experience in higher education, a strong commitment to our mission” to prepare students for success in their personal and professional lives and for leadership and service in their communities.

Uzzi, who will be the college’s sixth president, holds a bachelor’s degree in classical languages from Hamilton College and a Ph.D. in classical studies from Duke University. She previously served as vice president of academic affairs at Adler University, where she led the university’s strategic visioning, planning, and communications. She also served as provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs at the University of Southern Maine.

“We all know this is a tough time for higher education, and my top priority is making Thomas College sustainable by building on its core mission of access to education,” said Uzzi. “By leveraging my experiences, I see opportunities to make Thomas a more inclusive community that serves students from all backgrounds — whether they are from Maine or beyond — who are seeking a place where they truly belong.”

The trusted source for all job seekers