Harris to Step Down at Union College

Union College President Dr. David Harris has announced he will step down from his post at the college after this year.

Harris is the college’s 19th president, serving since July 2018 with plans to leave the post June 30, 2025.

“My goal has always been to ensure that Union thrives now and across multiple tomorrows,” said Harris. “Part of that requires understanding when it is the right time to pass the baton.”

Harris, who holds bachelor’s and doctorate degrees from Northwestern University, previously served as provost and senior vice president at Tufts University from 2012 to 2018.

"President Harris has been an outstanding leader of Union College,” said Robert Bertagna, who served as Union Board of Trustees chair from 2019 to 2023. “During his tenure, Union has successfully completed a number of critical initiatives, and he has laid the foundation for further success. We will be forever grateful for his time as president. We wish President Harris the best in the next steps of his journey."