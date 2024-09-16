Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

President Biden Promises More Resources for HBCUs

Walter Hudson
Sep 16, 2024

As The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) kicks off its annual conference in Philadelphia this week, President Biden appeared before thousands of attendees where he announced additional federal investments in HBCUs totaling $1.3 billion. The additional $1.3 billion in federal investments announced today will further build on the Administration’s commitments and on HBCUs’ demonstrated track record of delivering excellence. President Joe BidenPresident Joe Biden

“Black excellence is American excellence,” Biden said. “All of our students, all of our colleges and universities should be able to succeed.”

These investments include:

