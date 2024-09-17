Holloway to Step Down as President of Rutgers University

Rutgers University President Dr. Jonathan Holloway has said that he will step down as president of the public New Jersey institution at the end of the 2024-2025 academic school year.

“Serving as the university president has been an enormous privilege and responsibility,” said Holloway. “I welcomed the opportunity to join the Rutgers community in July 2020 because I found inspiration in the possibilities that this institution represented: a belief that cutting-edge research could thrive in a university that was deeply committed to making education as accessible as possible to a profoundly diverse student population. The reality behind this inspiration has been reaffirmed time and again during my tenure.”

Prior to his arrival at Rutgers, Holloway served in leadership posts at a number of institutions including Yale and Northwestern University. While Holloway's tenure was marked by a number of successes including leading the 67,000-student university through the COVID-19 pandemic, he was sharply criticized for his refusal to renew the contract of veteran higher education leader, Dr. Nancy Cantor, who served as chancellor of Rutgers University-Newark. Cantor is now the president of Hunter College.

"Jonathan Holloway has led Rutgers with integrity, strong values and a commitment to service and civility, while helping to steer the university through challenges facing higher education – including a global pandemic, shifting labor demands and a Supreme Court decision on Affirmative Action in admissions. Dr. Holloway's decision was his and his alone; we respect it and thank Dr. Holloway for his passion and service,” said Rutgers Board of Governors Chair Amy Towers.