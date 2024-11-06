Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

A Trump Victory Will Likely Increase Attacks on DEI in Higher Education

Walter Hudson
Nov 6, 2024

The election of Donald J. Trump as the 47th president of the United States on Tuesday, has signaled alarm across the k-12 and higher education landscape, leaving some educators worried that the former president will make good on his promise to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education and continue his crackdown of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at colleges and universities across the nation. 

"Many people today are devastated; many are excited. Many wonder whether the arc of the universe does bend to justDonald J. TrumpDonald J. Trumpice," said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, which represents 1.8 million educators. "Many wonder whether our democratic institutions will hold." 

The defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris had many organizations vowing on Wednesday to work hard to protect students, including undocumented immigrant-origin, international, and refugee students, all targets of President Trump. 

"A central mission of higher education is to educate and equip individuals from all backgrounds to unleash their talent and potential," said Dr. Miriam Feldblum, executive director of the Presidents Alliance, a nonpartisan nonprofit that brings college and university presidents and chancellors together to discuss issues that impact higher education. "That belief underscores our advocacy for policies and supports that provide opportunities for international students, refugees, and Dreamers with and without DACA. " 

In a post-election environment, Feldblum said that uncertainty and anxiety exist.

"Our commitment to students, staff and faculty from around the world remains steadfast, as does our belief in their essential role in our nation's economic vitality and competitiveness." 


The trusted source for all job seekers