Ohio Senate Passes Bill to Ban DEI Initiatives and Faculty Strikes at Public Universities

The Ohio Senate has passed a controversial piece of legislation that would significantly reshape the state's public higher education system. Senate Bill 1, dubbed the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act, cleared the chamber with a 21-11 vote earlier this week, marking a decisive move by Republican lawmakers who claim the measure will combat what they describe as liberal indoctrination at universities.

The wide-ranging bill, introduced by Senator Jerry Cirino, proposes several substantial changes to Ohio's public universities, including a ban on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, restrictions on faculty strikes, and the introduction of a mandatory civics course. This legislation follows a similar bill introduced by Cirino in 2023, Senate Bill 83, which passed the senate but failed to receive a house vote.

The bill has sparked intense debate within the Ohio academic community, drawing both fervent support and strong opposition. During the Senate's Higher Education Committee meeting, more than 200 people appeared in person to oppose the legislation, with an additional 600 individuals submitting written testimony against it. The hearing stretched for over eight hours, with each speaker limited to approximately three minutes of testimony.

Among the bill's supporters were representatives from organizations such as the National Association of Scholars, the America First Policy Institute, and Do No Harm Action. These groups align with conservative educational policies and have expressed concerns about what they perceive as liberal bias in higher education.

One of the most contentious aspects of the legislation is its approach to "controversial beliefs." The bill would prohibit universities from taking institutional positions on topics including climate policies, electoral politics, foreign policy, DEI programs, immigration policy, marriage, and abortion. Furthermore, these subjects would be banned from appearing in job listings, raising concerns about the potential impact on diversity and inclusion centers at institutions like Ohio University.

Sara Kilpatrick, executive director of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) Ohio Conference, expressed serious concerns about the bill's implications. "By making this bill Senate Bill 1, the senate majority has said that the top priority for them is this anti-higher education bill," she stated, emphasizing the potential negative impact on Ohio's public institutions, which she described as crucial economic drivers for both local communities and the state as a whole.

The legislation would also implement significant changes to faculty evaluation and tenure processes. It mandates the inclusion of a specific question in faculty evaluations: "Does the faculty member create a classroom atmosphere free of political, racial, gender, and religious bias?" Additionally, the bill introduces a "post-tenure review" system that could lead to faculty termination if a professor receives negative evaluations in two out of three consecutive years.

Critics argue that these measures effectively weaken tenure protections. "Firing faculty without any sort of due process, that's not real tenure," Kilpatrick noted. "They're saying that they don't want to eliminate tenure, but this in effect eliminates meaningful tenure in the state of Ohio."

The bill also requires all undergraduate students to complete a three-credit "American Civic Literacy" course focusing on founding documents such as the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, unless they have applicable AP or College Credit Plus credits.

Opponents of the bill, including many in the academic community, argue that it addresses perceived problems without substantial evidence. Kilpatrick pointed out that while supporters often cite individual negative experiences, these anecdotes don't necessarily reflect systemic issues. "What you're hearing in support of this bill is a lot of anecdotes, some people that have had bad personal experiences, but you can't extrapolate those bad individual experiences as widespread problems," she explained.

As the bill moves forward, its passage in the Senate represents a significant step toward reshaping Ohio's higher education landscape, though its ultimate fate will depend on its reception in the house and potential legal challenges that may arise if it becomes law.