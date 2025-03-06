Navigating Together: NADOHE Conference Opens with Purpose Amid Challenges

The National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) conference opened Thursday in Chicago with more than 1,000 diversity professionals gathering to share strategies and renew their commitment during what many describe as a critical moment for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in higher education.

Under the theme "Navigating Change: Leading through Defining Moments," the four-day conference comes at a time when many diversity efforts face heightened scrutiny and political challenges, including recent actions from the Trump administration that have aggressively targeted diversity programs across educational institutions,

In an interview with Diverse, NADOHE President Paulette Granberry Russell, emphasized the importance of community during these difficult and challenging times.

“For many of us it's affirming,” she said of the annual gathering. “It allows people to share sometimes those down moments but also understanding that we're not by ourselves. People need to have that kind of support reinforced."

The energy at the conference was palpable as professionals who often work in isolation on their respective campuses found solidarity with colleagues facing similar challenges. Many attendees expressed relief at being in a space where their work was understood and valued.

A key focus of this year's gathering is developing more effective communication strategies to reach beyond traditional allies. Granberry Russell acknowledged some messaging shortcomings within the DEI field that may have made it difficult to counter misrepresentations of the work.

“Sometimes it's important for us to acknowledge that too often in higher ed, we're talking to each other and we're often talking to those that may be the converted," she said.

Granberry Russell stressed the importance of helping broader audiences understand that DEI work benefits all demographics, not just specific groups. This inclusive framing, she said, is essential for building broader coalitions of support as diversity initiatives face increasing opposition.

Still, Granberry Russell said that she remains optimistic and hopeful.

“I can see a thousand individuals who have similar values and optimism even in the face of what is a very targeted effort to dismantle the work," she said.

A highlight of this year’s conference is the recognition of individuals and institutions doing exemplary DEI work. These awards serve multiple purposes, said Granberry Russell.

“It's important not only for those individuals who are the recipients of the awards, it's as important for people who are engaged in this work on this campus to understand that even in the face of opposition in challenge, there's work that is being done," she explained.

Granberry Russell emphasized accountability as crucial to the overall mission.

"If our goal is the success of all students, that's hard work. And it means extending your reach broadly and holding yourselves accountable, holding themselves as professionals, but holding their institutions accountable for what they clearly regard is both their mission and values," she said.

The NADOHE conference comes on the heels of a recent court ruling favorable to DEI initiatives, but Granberry Russell cautioned that the work continues regardless of legal outcomes.

"It's not going to stop," she said, noting that while they've "prevailed at least twice at the district level," the case has been appealed to the Fourth Circuit. The legal challenges reflect broader tensions about the place of diversity initiatives in American education.

Despite the uncertainty, Granberry Russell said that she has confidence in the righteousness of the cause.

"I believe that right is on our side, and there's a tradition of that in this country," she said.

Over the next few days, NADOHE attendees will engage in workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to strengthen their professional toolkit for advancing inclusive excellence on their campuses.

Actor and activist Hill Harper kicked off the opening keynote address on Thursday.

As the conference unfolds, organizers say that participants will not only share best practices but will also develop strategies for responding to the particular challenges of this political moment while maintaining focus on their core mission: creating educational environments where all students can thrive.

“NADOHE has been a regenerative and restorative meeting, allowing diversity practitioners to reestablish our faith and need for our work,” said Dr. Curtis Byrd, CEO and co-founder of the Academic Pipeline Project.