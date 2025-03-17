Appeals Court Lifts Block on Implementation of Trump’s Executive Orders Targeting DEI

The Associated Press reported that on Friday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a block on executive orders issued by President Donald Trump seeking to end government support for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. The appeals court decision allows Trump’s executive orders to be enforced as a lawsuit challenging the orders continues to be litigated.

The appeals court decision lifts a nationwide injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore on Feb 21 which blocked the implementation of Trump’s executive orders targeting DEI programs across the federal government. According to the AP, Abelson found that the executive orders issued by Trump likely violated free-speech rights and are unconstitutionally vague because they lack a specific definition of what DEI is.

Among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Trump’s executive orders seeking to dismantle DEI programs are the city of Baltimore, the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education and the American Association of University Professors.