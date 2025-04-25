Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Trump Administration Reverses Course on International Student Status Terminations

Walter Hudson
Apr 25, 2025


Images (23)In a significant policy reversal, the Trump administration has begun restoring the legal status of international students whose records were terminated in recent weeks, according to statements made by a Justice Department attorney during a federal court hearing in Oakland, California on Friday.

Elizabeth D. Kurlan, representing the Justice Department, informed the court that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reactivating student records in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS) system while developing "a framework for status record termination" to guide future policies.

The abrupt reversals began Thursday afternoon when international students and university administrators across the country discovered that many previously terminated records had been unexpectedly restored in the system.

"It's like somebody flipped a light switch on," described Jath Shao, a Cleveland-based immigration attorney representing affected students.

The policy change follows weeks of controversy after the administration began revoking visas and terminating the legal status of thousands of international students, particularly targeting those who had participated in political activism or had previous legal infractions such as DUIs.

Higher education institutions have reported varying degrees of reinstatement. At the University of California, Berkeley, 12 of 23 affected international students have had their SEVIS records restored. Similar partial reinstatements have been reported at Rochester Institute of Technology and by attorneys representing students across multiple states.

Despite this development, significant concerns remain for international student populations. Legal experts also caution that terminated status records, even if reinstated, could potentially jeopardize future applications for permanent residency or other immigration benefits.

According to the Justice Department, ICE will continue to maintain authority to terminate records for legitimate violations of nonimmigrant status or other unlawful activity under the Immigration and Nationality Act. However, ICE will not terminate statuses solely based on findings in the National Crime Information Center, a computerized criminal history database that had been used to justify many of the recent terminations.

For higher education institutions, which rely heavily on international student enrollment for both academic diversity and financial stability, the policy reversals offer temporary relief while raising questions about the stability of immigration policies affecting campus communities.

Shao characterized the development as "a small but positive one" while emphasizing that more comprehensive protections are needed to ensure international students' security within U.S. higher education institutions.

Suggested for You
22 Hs Nsf Grants 01 Kzcv Video Sixteen By Nine3000
Leadership & Policy
NSF Director Resigns Amid White House Budget Cuts and Staff Reduction Directives
Shauneen Doe Building Exterior 0
Leadership & Policy
Federal Court Blocks Education Department's Diversity Directive, Marking Victory for Academic Freedom Advocates
Aa1 Du2y P
HBCUs
Trump Signs Executive Order Establishing White House Initiative on HBCUs
Harvard University
Leadership & Policy
Harvard Challenges Federal Funding Freeze in Response to Campus Policy Demands
Related Stories
22 Hs Nsf Grants 01 Kzcv Video Sixteen By Nine3000
Leadership & Policy
NSF Director Resigns Amid White House Budget Cuts and Staff Reduction Directives
Shauneen Doe Building Exterior 0
Leadership & Policy
Federal Court Blocks Education Department's Diversity Directive, Marking Victory for Academic Freedom Advocates
Harvard University
Leadership & Policy
Harvard Challenges Federal Funding Freeze in Response to Campus Policy Demands
Dr. Felice J. Levine, executive director of AERA.
Leadership & Policy
Education Researchers Sue to Save Institute of Education Sciences
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Associate or Full Professor
Stanford University, Department of Bioengineering and Arc Institute
Ceramics Instructor of Practice
St. Lawrence University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers