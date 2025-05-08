Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Address Financial Insecurity Among STEM Researchers

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
May 8, 2025

Senator Jerry MoranSenator Jerry Moran
Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) unveiled bipartisan legislation Wednesday aimed at tackling the growing financial crisis facing graduate and postdoctoral researchers in STEM fields.

The Relieving Economic Strain to Enhance American Resilience & Competitiveness in Higher Education & Research (RESEARCHER) Act would require federal research agencies to implement policies addressing financial instability among these early-career scientists, who are crucial to maintaining U.S. global competitiveness in science and technology.

Recent data shows nearly 95 percent of postdoctoral researchers report their salaries negatively affect their professional or personal lives. At the University of California, the percentage of graduate students facing food insecurity jumped from 21 percent in 2021 to 35 percent in 2023.

"As a mechanical engineer, I know a strong STEM workforce pipeline is essential to securing America's global leadership," said Padilla. "The current system is unsustainable for researchers in California and across the country."

Moran added that "to remain globally competitive, it is critical that our nation is supporting and prioritizing STEM education and research."

The legislation would increase data collection on financial instability among researchers, commission a National Academies study on the issue, and direct the Government Accountability Office to monitor implementation of new guidelines.

Multiple organizations have endorsed the bill, including the American Physical Society, American Geophysical Union, National Postdoctoral Association, University of California, and California State University.

If passed, the RESEARCHER Act could help address challenges like food insecurity, student loan debt, housing costs, and childcare expenses that threaten to drive talented researchers from STEM careers.

