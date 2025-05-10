Florida Dreamers Seek Tuition Relief as Legislative Session Extends

A s Florida lawmakers extend their legislative session through June 6, TheDream.US is intensifying calls for a provision that would allow approximately 6,000 undocumented students currently enrolled in Florida colleges and universities to complete their education at in-state tuition rates.

The advocacy comes in response to the legislature's earlier repeal of the in-state tuition waiver for undocumented students, which is set to take effect July 1, 2025. Without intervention, these students would face tuition increases of up to four times their current rates.

"Florida's state lawmakers now have another month to do the right thing for Dreamers and Florida's future: 'grandfather in' the 6,000 Dreamers who will be forced out of college in July and instead allow them to finish their college degrees," said Gaby Pacheco, Miami-based President and CEO of TheDream.US, the nation's largest college and career success program for Dreamers.

Pacheco highlighted the unfairness of changing tuition rates midstream for students who began their education under different financial expectations.

"Among TheDream.US Scholars alone, there are more than 70 students in Florida who are less than one year from completing their degrees," she noted.

The organization has been actively mobilizing around this issue. In April, following the repeal announcement, TheDream.US organized a three-day "Freedom Ride for Tuition Fairness" journey from Miami to Tallahassee, with stops highlighting the importance of affordable higher education.

This recent campaign builds on a similar effort in 2023 that successfully delayed the passage of the in-state tuition repeal until this year. One participant in that earlier campaign was Britney, a TheDream.US Scholar who recently graduated with a business marketing degree from University of Central Florida despite the uncertainty surrounding tuition policies.

"We hope to celebrate more graduations like Britney's after lawmakers add in new, grandfathering language in the coming weeks," Pacheco said.

Education advocates argue that allowing current students to complete their education at promised rates represents both a moral and practical consideration. A fact sheet released by TheDream.US notes that Florida has already invested in these students' K-12 education and partial college education, making it economically sensible to ensure they can graduate and contribute to the state's workforce and tax base.

TheDream.US has provided more than 11,000 college scholarships to undocumented students attending nearly 80 partner colleges across 20 states and Washington, D.C. The organization recently released its 10-year impact report, "From Dreams to Destinations: A Decade of Immigrant Achievements and the Future Ahead," documenting how increased access to higher education catalyzes social mobility and positive outcomes for Dreamers and their communities.

The Florida legislature has until June 6 to consider amendments to the in-state tuition repeal that would protect currently enrolled students.