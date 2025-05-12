Historic First Black Librarian of Congress Ousted by White House



In an unprecedented move that has sparked controversy in academic and political circles, Dr. Carla Hayden, the first woman and first Black person to serve as Librarian of Congress, was removed from her position last week by the White House.

Hayden, who was sworn in during September 2016, had approximately 18 months remaining in her 10-year term when the termination occurred. The abrupt dismissal has raised concerns among educational advocates and congressional Democrats about the administration's approach to academic freedom and diverse leadership in cultural institutions.

"Dr. Hayden's removal represents a significant loss for diversity in leadership positions within our nation's premier cultural and research institutions," said a spokesperson for the American Library Association, which has long advocated for greater representation in academic leadership roles.

During her groundbreaking tenure, Hayden focused on democratizing access to the Library's vast collections, which include more than 178 million items ranging from rare books and photographs to musical instruments and historical artifacts. She pioneered initiatives designed to bring the Library's resources to communities without direct access to the physical building in Washington, D.C., particularly emphasizing outreach to rural and underserved populations.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the termination as "a disgrace and the latest in [an] ongoing effort to ban books, whitewash American history and turn back the clock." Similarly, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer characterized the removal as part of a "relentless campaign to dismantle the guardrails of our democracy."

Hayden's leadership was marked by efforts to modernize the institution while preserving its historic role. In 2022, she garnered attention for allowing musician Lizzo to play President James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute during a Washington, D.C. concert – a moment that symbolized her commitment to making historical artifacts relevant to contemporary audiences.

Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico praised Hayden for "bringing the Library of Congress to the people" and making knowledge "accessible to all Americans, in person and online," contrasting her approach with what he described as efforts to "ban books and tell Americans what to read — or not to read at all."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration believed Hayden wasn't serving the interests of American taxpayers, citing her advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

"There were quite concerning things that she had done at the Library of Congress in the pursuit of DEI and putting inappropriate books in the library for children," Leavitt told reporters at a press briefing on Friday. "She has been removed from her position, and the president is well within his rights to do that," she added.

As the premier research library for Congress and the nation, the Library of Congress has historically maintained a degree of independence from political interference.