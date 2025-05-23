Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order to Close Education Department

A federal judge in Massachusetts has issued a preliminary injunction halting President Donald Trump's executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, dealing a significant blow to the administration's efforts to eliminate the federal agency.

District Court Judge Myong J. Joun on last Thursday blocked Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon from carrying out the executive order and ordered the administration to reinstate approximately 1,300 Education Department employees who were terminated in March as part of a sweeping reduction-in-force.

The ruling comes in response to consolidated lawsuits filed by a coalition of 20 states, the District of Columbia, educator unions, and school districts challenging the administration's moves to shrink and eventually close the department.

When Trump took office in January, the Education Department employed 4,133 workers. The reduction-in-force announced March 11 terminated more than 1,300 positions, while nearly 600 additional employees chose to resign or retire, leaving roughly 2,180 remaining staff—approximately half the department's original size.

In his ruling, Judge Joun wrote that "a department without enough employees to perform statutorily mandated functions is not a department at all," adding that the court "cannot be asked to cover its eyes while the Department's employees are continuously fired and units are transferred out until the Department becomes a shell of itself."

The judge also prohibited Trump from transferring management of the federal student loan portfolio and special needs programs to other federal agencies, as the president had pledged to do from the Oval Office.

Judge Joun determined that the Trump administration likely violated the separation of powers by taking actions that conflicted with congressional mandates. He noted the administration had failed to demonstrate that the staff reductions actually improved efficiency, writing that "the record is replete with evidence of the opposite."

The plaintiffs argued that the department could no longer fulfill critical duties, including managing the $1.6 trillion federal student loan portfolio serving roughly 43 million borrowers and ensuring colleges comply with federal funding requirements.

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP), which joined the legal challenge alongside other educator groups, praised the ruling as a crucial victory for higher education access.

"The AAUP is thrilled that District Judge Joun has blocked Trump's illegal attempt to gut the Department of Education and lay off half of its workforce," said AAUP President Dr. Todd Wolfson. "Eliminating the ED would hurt everyday Americans, severely limit access to education, eviscerate funding for HBCUs and TCUs while benefiting partisan politicians and private corporations looking to extract profit from our nation's higher education system."

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten called the decision "a first step to reverse this war on knowledge and the undermining of broad-based opportunity."

The Education Department's deputy assistant secretary for communications, Madi Biedermann, criticized the ruling in a statement, calling Judge Joun a "far-left Judge" who "dramatically overstepped his authority" and vowed to "immediately challenge this on an emergency basis."

The case, Somerville Public Schools v. Trump, represents the consolidation of two separate lawsuits filed in March. Democracy Forward is representing the coalition of plaintiffs, which includes the AAUP, Somerville Public School Committee, Easthampton School District, Massachusetts AFT, AFSCME Council 93, and the Service Employees International Union.

The ruling temporarily halts one of the Trump administration's most ambitious efforts to reshape federal education policy, though the legal battle is expected to continue as the administration pursues its appeal.