Federal Court Orders Reinstatement of Southern Education Foundation Grant After DEI Controversy

The Southern Education Foundation has secured a significant legal victory in its fight against the U.S. Department of Education, with a federal judge ordering the reinstatement of a key grant that was terminated earlier this year over allegations of illegal diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

On May 21, 2025, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted SEF's motion for preliminary injunction, ordering the Department of Education to restore the organization's Equity Assistance Center-South grant and reimburse all outstanding expenses. The grant, which had been terminated on February 13, 2025, enables SEF to provide technical assistance to public school districts and state agencies across 11 Southern states to help them comply with federal civil rights law.

The court's ruling was particularly pointed in its criticism of the Education Department's decision to terminate the grant.

"In view of the history of race in America and the mission of SEF since the Civil War, the audacity of terminating its grants based on 'DEI' concerns is truly breathtaking," the judge wrote in the opinion.

The Southern Education Foundation, which has operated for more than 150 years with a mission to advance educational opportunities for Black students in the South, traces its origins to the late 1800s when it supported education for individuals recently emancipated from enslavement. The organization's Equity Assistance Center represents a continuation of work that began with the original Desegregation Assistance Centers.

"We are pleased with the Department of Education's compliance with the court order by reinstating our grant," said SEF President and CEO Raymond Pierce. "With the grant reinstated, SEF can move forward with developing the assistance needed to free school districts from policies and practices that remain from the dark era of lawful segregation which continue to hinder equal education opportunity for far too many children."

The preliminary injunction provides temporary relief while the case proceeds through the courts. The judge found that SEF was likely to succeed on the merits of its claim that the Department violated federal law in terminating the grant. However, the reinstatement is not yet permanent, pending the outcome of the full legal proceedings.

The case highlights ongoing tensions around diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in education, particularly as they relate to organizations with deep historical roots in civil rights work. The Southern Education Foundation's century-and-a-half commitment to educational equity predates modern DEI terminology by decades, making the Department's allegations particularly contentious.

The EAC-South serves a critical function in the region, providing technical assistance to help school districts navigate complex federal civil rights requirements. This support is particularly vital in states with histories of legal segregation, where legacy policies and practices can continue to create barriers to equal educational opportunity.

The reinstatement allows SEF to resume its work immediately, though the organization will be watching closely as the legal case progresses. The preliminary nature of the court's order means that while SEF can continue operating the program, the long-term resolution of the dispute remains uncertain.

The case represents a broader debate about the role of equity-focused programming in education and the extent to which federal agencies can regulate or restrict such work. For the Southern Education Foundation, the stakes extend beyond a single grant to encompass the organization's fundamental mission and its ability to continue serving communities that have historically faced educational inequities.