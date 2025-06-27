University of Virginia President James Ryan Resigns Under Pressure from Justice Department over DEI

The AP reports that University of Virginia (UVA) President James Ryan has resigned under pressure from the U.S. Justice Department, “which had pushed for his departure amid scrutiny of the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion practices, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.” Ryan’s resignation “represents a dramatic escalation in the Trump administration’s effort to reshape higher education.”

The AP notes that Ryan “had faced conservative criticism that he had failed to heed federal orders to eliminate DEI policies, and his removal was pushed by the Justice Department as a way to help resolve a department inquiry targeting the school,” according to the AP’s source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Virginia U.S. senators Mark R. Warner (D) and Tim Kaine (D) released a joint statement denouncing the Department of Justice’s push to remove Ryan from the UVA presidency. Ryan has led UVA since 2018.

“Virginia’s economy and prosperity depend on the strength and integrity of our higher education system. It is outrageous that officials in the Trump Department of Justice demanded the Commonwealth’s globally recognized university remove President Ryan — a strong leader who has served UVA honorably and moved the university forward — over ridiculous ‘culture war’ traps,” Warner and Kaine said in a statement. “Decisions about UVA’s leadership belong solely to its Board of Visitors, in keeping with Virginia’s well-established and respected system of higher education governance. This is a mistake that hurts Virginia’s future,” they added.

Diverse previously reported on the UVA Board of Visitor’s vote to dismantle UVA’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community Partnerships and the reaction of UVA stakeholders to efforts to end DEI initiatives at UVA.