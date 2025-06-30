Trump Administration Finds that Harvard Failed to Protect Jewish Students

The AP reports that the Trump Administration has concluded that Harvard University has “failed to protect Jewish students from harassment” and is in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Trump Administration has threatened “to cut all federal funding from the Ivy League school if it fails to take action.”

In a letter sent to Harvard, a federal task force ”accuses the university of being a ‘willful participant’ in antisemitic harassment of Jewish students and faculty. It threatens to refer the case to the Justice Department ‘as soon as possible’ unless Harvard comes into compliance.”

The letter informs Harvard, “Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources … .“

The AP notes that that the government’s investigation “largely relied on a campus antisemitism study commissioned by Harvard and released in April” and “focuses heavily on last year’s protests over the Israel-Hamas war.”

This finding is the latest salvo from the Trump Administration against Harvard, “which has faced mounting sanctions after rejecting a list of federal demands calling for sweeping changes to campus governance, hiring and admissions.”

The AP notes that on June 20, Trump “suggested a deal resolving the conflict” between the federal government and Harvard “could be coming soon. In a post on social media, Trump said Harvard has ‘acted extremely appropriately’ during negotiations.”

Diverse previously reported on Harvard Medical School's decision to rename its Diversity, Inclusion and Community Partnership office the Office for Culture and Community Engagement, which is one of some actions Harvard has taken to step back from embracing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, in line with the Trump Administration’s push to end DEI.