Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dr. Tyson Brown Named Director of the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University

David Pluviose
Jul 2, 2025

Dr. Tyson BrownDr. Tyson BrownDr. Tyson Brown, professor of sociology and associate professor in medicine at Duke University, has been named director of the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University, effective July 1, according to Duke Today. Brown succeeds Dr. William A. (“Sandy”) Darity Jr., the Cook Center’s founding director.

“It’s a tremendous honor to direct the Cook Center,” Brown said.  “I look forward to building on the extraordinary leadership of Sandy Darity, and to working with a broad and expanding community of faculty and students across Duke’s schools and disciplines. Together, we will deepen our understanding of the root causes of social disparities and advance evidence-based approaches to achieving equity.”

Brown joined the Duke faculty in 2016 and has served as director of the Center on Health & Society and faculty leader of the Bass Connections Race and Society theme, both of which are part of Duke University’s Social Science Research Institute.

“I congratulate Tyson Brown on this new appointment and thank Sandy Darity for his decade of leadership and dedication to advancing our understanding of inequality and how to address it,” said Dr. Alec D. Gallimore, provost of Duke University. “The Cook Center will remain a vital hub for research and scholarship at Duke in the groundbreaking tradition of its namesake,” Gallimore added.

Established in 2015, the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity is a scholarly collaborative that studies the causes and consequences of inequality and develops remedies for these disparities and their adverse effects. For more information on the Cook Center, click here.

Suggested for You
Harvard Radcliffe Quadrangle Crop
Leadership & Policy
Trump Administration Finds that Harvard Failed to Protect Jewish Students
James Ryan
Leadership & Policy
University of Virginia President James Ryan Resigns Under Pressure from Justice Department over DEI
Christina Wocintechchat Com R Mwe U Lm C Yx M Unsplash
Leadership & Policy
Report: U.S. Faces Annual 712,000 Middle-Skills Credential Shortage
Marva Johnson
Leadership & Policy
Florida Board of Governors Confirms Marva Johnson as FAMU President
Related Stories
Harvard Radcliffe Quadrangle Crop
Leadership & Policy
Trump Administration Finds that Harvard Failed to Protect Jewish Students
James Ryan
Leadership & Policy
University of Virginia President James Ryan Resigns Under Pressure from Justice Department over DEI
Christina Wocintechchat Com R Mwe U Lm C Yx M Unsplash
Leadership & Policy
Report: U.S. Faces Annual 712,000 Middle-Skills Credential Shortage
Marva Johnson
Leadership & Policy
Florida Board of Governors Confirms Marva Johnson as FAMU President
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
UNIV - Open Rank Faculty - Division of Physical Therapy, Residential Program, College of Health Professions
MUSC College of Health Professions
Clinical Associate Professor of Accounting
Chicago Booth School of Business
Assistant Dean of Admission
Wesleyan University
Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness
Bellevue College
Austin Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers