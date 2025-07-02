Dr. Tyson Brown Named Director of the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University

Dr. Tyson Brown, professor of sociology and associate professor in medicine at Duke University, has been named director of the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University, effective July 1, according to Duke Today. Brown succeeds Dr. William A. (“Sandy”) Darity Jr., the Cook Center’s founding director.

“It’s a tremendous honor to direct the Cook Center,” Brown said. “I look forward to building on the extraordinary leadership of Sandy Darity, and to working with a broad and expanding community of faculty and students across Duke’s schools and disciplines. Together, we will deepen our understanding of the root causes of social disparities and advance evidence-based approaches to achieving equity.”

Brown joined the Duke faculty in 2016 and has served as director of the Center on Health & Society and faculty leader of the Bass Connections Race and Society theme, both of which are part of Duke University’s Social Science Research Institute.

“I congratulate Tyson Brown on this new appointment and thank Sandy Darity for his decade of leadership and dedication to advancing our understanding of inequality and how to address it,” said Dr. Alec D. Gallimore, provost of Duke University. “The Cook Center will remain a vital hub for research and scholarship at Duke in the groundbreaking tradition of its namesake,” Gallimore added.

Established in 2015, the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity is a scholarly collaborative that studies the causes and consequences of inequality and develops remedies for these disparities and their adverse effects. For more information on the Cook Center, click here.