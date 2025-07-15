House Democrats Demand Release of $7 Billion in Withheld Education Funding

A coalition of 150 House Democrats led by Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) is demanding the immediate release of nearly $7 billion in federal education funding that the Trump administration has withheld from states and local school districts, calling the decision illegal and harmful to millions of students.

In a letter dated July 10, 2025, to Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, the lawmakers accused the administration of illegally withholding congressionally appropriated funds that were scheduled for release on July 1.

The withheld funding represents at least 10 percent of federal K-12 funding in every state and supports critical programs including student learning initiatives, after-school programs, teacher training, and adult education, according to the letter.

The Department of Education notified states on June 30 — just one day before the funds were to become available — that funding would not be released as scheduled. The department cited the "change in Administrations" and said it was reviewing fiscal year 2025 funding, providing no timeline for when a final decision would be made.

"This late-breaking decision, which provided no timeline for which states can expect a final decision, is leaving states financially vulnerable and forcing many to make last minute decisions about how to proceed with K12 education in this upcoming school year," the lawmakers wrote.

The funding delay is already resulting in layoffs, program cancellations, and delays that affect both K-12 students and adults seeking education services, according to the letter.

The withheld money includes resources from several key federal education programs:

Elementary and Secondary Education Act Title I-C (migrant education)

Title II-A (teacher quality programs)

Title III-A (English language acquisition)

Title IV-A (student support and academic enrichment)

Title IV-B (21st Century Community Learning Centers)

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title II (adult education and literacy)

The lawmakers noted that these programs have operated for years and questioned why any review should prevent the timely release of already-appropriated funds.

The letter, co-led by House Education and Workforce Committee Ranking Member Robert C. "Bobby" Scott (D-Va.), along with Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) and Alma S. Adams (D-N.C.), posed pointed questions to the administration:

When will the funding review be completed and funds released?

Has the administration provided any support to help state and local education agencies navigate the uncertainty?

Why didn't the review begin earlier in the year if the administration planned to conduct it?

The lawmakers also questioned whether the funding delay was connected to staff reductions at the Department of Education resulting from the administration's reduction in force (RIF) actions.

According to a Learning Policy Institute analysis referenced in the letter, the funding freeze affects an estimated $6.2 billion in K-12 funding alone, with varying fiscal impacts across states.

The delay is "disrupting school and district planning, jeopardizing the education of millions of students," the lawmakers wrote. Adult education programs are facing similar uncertainties without access to expected federal funding.

"This unnecessary delay of education funding, which accounts for at least 10 percent of federal K-12 funding in every state, is alarming parents, local elected officials, and education agencies," the letter states.

The lawmakers set a deadline of July 15, 2025, for responses to their questions.

"There is no legitimate reason why any review of these programs should prevent the Administration from fulfilling its responsibility to the American people on time," the lawmakers concluded. "No more excuses – follow the law and release the funding meant for our schools, teachers, and families."