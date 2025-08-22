Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

ASALH Condemns White House Directive to Review Smithsonian Museums, Calls for Resistance

Walter Hudson
Aug 22, 2025

Dr. Karsonya 'Kaye' Wise WhiteheadDr. Karsonya "Kaye" Wise WhiteheadThe Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) has issued a forceful condemnation of the White House's directive calling for a comprehensive review of Smithsonian Institution museums, warning that the move represents an attempt to "erase or distort" Black history.

The directive follows President Donald Trump's social media post attacking the Smithsonian museums as "OUT OF CONTROL," claiming they focus only on "how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been." The White House subsequently ordered a full review of all archival materials to determine alignment with Executive Order 14235, aimed at "Restore Truth and Sanity to American History."

"ASALH stands in fierce opposition to this latest directive and all efforts to erase or distort our history, to silence our voices, and to minimize our story," said ASALH President Dr. Karsonya "Kaye" Wise Whitehead.

The 110-year-old organization, which founded Black History Month, partnered with the African American Policy Forum to co-lead a "Hands Off Our History" rally at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.

Whitehead characterized the museum review as part of a broader pattern of attacks on diversity and inclusion efforts. She cited the 2023 banning of over 10,000 books, many featuring people of color, and recent executive orders eliminating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in higher education, medicine, and K-12 history courses.

"These steps are veiled attempts to rewrite and distort the narrative by removing any mention of the racist actions, words, and deeds that have shaped American history," Whitehead added.

The ASALH president described the current moment as part of an escalating campaign that began with what she termed the "whitelash election" of 2017, followed by increased white supremacy after George Floyd's murder, and culminating in current efforts to "defund libraries, whitewash history curricula, zero-base the Department of Education."

ASALH, founded in 1915, positions itself as a bridge between scholars and the public in preserving and promoting Black history. The organization is preparing for its annual conference in Atlanta, scheduled for September 24-28, 2025, which Whitehead said will serve as an opportunity to "organize and prepare ourselves to counter his next steps."

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions over how American history is taught and presented in educational and cultural institutions, with particular focus on narratives involving slavery, civil rights, and systemic racism.

Whitehead added that the organization's resistance draws inspiration from historical figures including Dr. Carter G. Woodson, Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, and Harriet Tubman, stating: "Our work as truth seekers obliges us to 'speak the truth to the people' and demands that we stay ready."

The Smithsonian Institution has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the White House directive.

