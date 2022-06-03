Dr. Tabbye M. Chavous Appointed University of Michigan Vice Provost for Equity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 3, 2022

Dr. Tabbye M. Chavous will become University of Michigan’s vice provost for equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, effective Aug. 1. In the role, she will report directly to the provost, serve on the provost’s leadership team, and serve as the president’s principal adviser on DEI issues.Dr. Tabbye ChavousDr. Tabbye Chavous

At UMich, Chavous is currently director of its National Center for Institutional Diversity; associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion, at the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts; and a professor of education and psychology. 

“Chavous’ leadership experience and research expertise on social and organizational processes in education will enable her to expand the University of Michigan’s impact,” said Dr. Laurie K. McCauley, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “She has demonstrated a long commitment to diversity, engagement and community that will lend to leading the university’s DEI work at such a critical time as we move into the next phase of our strategic planning process.”

Chavous holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies as an Echols Scholar from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Arts and a Ph.D., both in community psychology from the University of Virginia.

 

