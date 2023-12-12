How the Recruitment of High School Quarterbacks in College Football Foreshadows the Future of Tech Career Prospects

The exclusion of Florida State University’s football team from the College Football Playoff serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing high school recruits, particularly quarterbacks, hoping to join top-tier college football programs. Despite earning the right to make the playoff based on their resume, Florida State's decision to bring in a true freshman quarterback who needed further development arguably cost the team at shot to compete in the College Football Playoff due to the perception that the team could not compete at nearly the level that they did with injured starting quarterback Jordan Travis.

The emphasis on immediate championship-level performance has created a challenging landscape for quarterbacks who are coming straight from high school who may require more development to reach elite levels of play. The implications suggest that programs may opt to sign older transfer quarterbacks who can be more acquired through the transfer portal instead, potentially limiting the opportunities for talented young athletes seeking to make their mark in power conferences.

Similar to college football’s transfer portal, the rapid advent and advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) have sparked discussions about how it may impact various industries, including technology. Just as the exclusion of young quarterbacks from top college football programs highlights the challenges faced by aspiring athletes, the increasing complexity of technology careers suggests a similar shift towards a higher level of skill required to break into certain tech fields.

In the past, entry-level roles in technology-based careers primarily focused on task execution. However, with the rise of AI, mere coding proficiency in a field like software engineering may no longer be enough. Employers are now seeking candidates with broader skill sets, encompassing problem-solving abilities, critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability. Similar to the different levels of development seen in college football quarterbacks, technology career paths are evolving to require individuals who can go beyond executing tasks to identifying problems and developing innovative solutions. For example, in software engineering, the first level typically involves being given a task and then completing it through coding. However, an elevated higher level of entry often involves being presented with a problem and using coding skills to develop a comprehensive solution. This shift implies that entry-level roles in technology may become more challenging to obtain, as employers increasingly prioritize candidates who can demonstrate a higher level of technical proficiency and problem-solving capabilities.

Just as high school quarterbacks require proper infrastructures to accelerate their development and be prepared for the challenges of playing at higher levels, aspiring professionals in the technology industry also need similar support systems. With the rapid pace of technological advancements and the increasing competitiveness of the job market, it is essential to create infrastructures that foster early development and equip individuals with the necessary skills to excel.

In the technology industry, this can involve initiatives such as coding boot camps, mentorship programs, and internships. By providing resources and guidance from experienced professionals, these programs can help individuals acquire the technical skills and practical knowledge needed to compete against elite competition. Additionally, early exposure to real-world projects and challenges can instill a sense of confidence and resilience that is crucial for success in the industry.

However, creating infrastructures for accelerated development is not limited to the technology sector alone. It applies to various fields, including sports, arts, and entrepreneurship. Institutions, organizations, and communities must invest in resources, facilities, and programs that support the growth and development of promising students from an early age.

The challenges faced by high school quarterback recruits seeking opportunities at top-tier college football programs and the advancement of artificial intelligence in technology careers signifies a shift towards the requirement of a higher level of skill and problem-solving abilities to break into both areas. Both scenarios emphasize the need for young athletes and aspiring technologists to continually refine their abilities and be prepared to meet the evolving demands of their respective fields.

It should also serve as a reminder of the need to create infrastructures that enable accelerated development. This applies not only to aspiring athletes but also to individuals striving for excellence in various industries, including technology. By investing in the growth and preparation of talented individuals from an early age, we can help them compete on equal footing with elite competition and prosper in a dynamic and rapidly changing economy.

Dr. Marcus Bright is an author and social impact professional.