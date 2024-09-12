Behind the Desk: Perspectives of Black Community College CEOs

The reach, scope, and importance of the California Community College (CCC) System cannot be overstated. As the largest system of higher education in the nation, it comprises 90,000 employees, 73 districts, 116 colleges, and nearly two million students. The 2022 report, The Economic Value of the California Community College System, noted that the operations, construction, and student spending of the system, together with the enhanced productivity of community college alumni, generated $128.2 billion in added income for the California economy. Put another way, one out of every 16 jobs in California is supported by the activities of the CCC system and its students. And then there is the underlying mission of the system to provide our students the requisite training, support, and resources needed to achieve their academic, professional, and personal goals. California community colleges matter.

College presidents, superintendents, and chancellors are entrusted with administering the critical work at the community colleges. In recent years, the number of Black educators filling these ranks of CCC administrator has risen dramatically. Presently, there are 29 Black presidents/superintendents/chancellors leading institutions across the state, which constitutes more than 20% of the CEO workforce in the CCC. Considering that less than six percent of the current community college student body identifies as Black/African American, this upswing in the representation of Black CEOs is indicative of a growing recognition that the skills and talents that Black folks bring to the CEO role are valuable and respected (even if, at times, begrudgingly). As such, it is high time that Black CEOs share broadly and bravely the experiences and perspectives we bring to bear in the service of our students, institutions, and communities. The series of forthcoming articles is an earnest attempt at doing so.

While the representation of Black CEOs in the CCC system has increased, the challenges experienced by Black CEOs are substantial. For example, anti-Black racism is more prevalent than it has been in recent decades. The qualifications of Black CEOs are often questioned when we are hired in these roles and are assumed to be “affirmative action hires,” similar to what we are witnessing in the upcoming presidential election candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. In addition, Black women CEOs not only experience anti-Black racism but sexism as well. Moreover, Black CEOs often are challenged when they are addressing issues that directly impact Black students and educators.

The series will not only address issues that are timely and significant, but also provide important guidance to other CEOs who are challenged by similar issues and aspiring Black CEOs who want to know what lies ahead as they pursue these roles. We also hope that the series will be of interest to governing board members who have a direct impact on hiring and retaining Black CEOs. The average tenure of a CCC CEO is approximately three years. Black CEOs are especially vulnerable to the politics, burnout, and other toxic issues that lead folks to leave the role prematurely.

The issues we will address, perspectives we will provide, and stories we will share are timely, compelling, and personal. While we are publicly known and recognized as Black CEOs, our identities and lived experiences are far more complex than that. We are women, men, parents, and partners who represent a range of diverse identities. How does the intersection of gender, sexual identity, and class along with race influence the way we see the work, see our students, and see ourselves? As a Black president, what are the opportunities, challenges, allurements, and racial politics that come with leading a college that has been designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution? With the passage of California Assembly Bill 705 — which broadened assessment options to increase the numbers of students who enter and complete transfer-level English and math courses within their first year — we have seen an upswing in student completion and success. At the same time, however, when compared to their peers the achievement gap for Black students persists. So, what are the full implications of AB705? And speaking of achievement and success, what common (or uncommon) experiences have prepared Black educators to assume executive leadership positions, and what does it take to ensure a successful tenure. This series, “Behind the Desk: Perspectives of Black Community College CEOs,” will explore these matters.

Dr. Jamal Cooks is president of Chabot College.

Dr. David M. Johnson is president of Merritt College.

Dr. Tina King is president of San Diego College of Continuing Education.