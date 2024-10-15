Sunsetting DEI

In the vocabulary of corporate euphemisms, the concept of sunsetting generally suggests a soft landing. It typically refers to the gradual phasing out of programs, departments, or services—signaling a gentle, planned process of closure. But with the recent recession in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives across America, the notion of any kind of “soft landing” is misplaced – and dangerously misleading.

What we are witnessing is not a quiet sunset; it’s a systematic dismantling.

Earlier this month, the National Diversity Council shuttered its services, yet another sign of the fleeting momentum behind DEI efforts. The NDC, like many other organizations, rose to prominence on the wave of racial justice advocacy that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020. In the aftermath, corporations across the U.S. made ambitious commitments, pledging billions to address the systemic inequities that disproportionately affect Black communities and people of color. These promises aimed to tackle disparities in health care, education, business, and the criminal justice system—particularly the economic barriers that Black men face.

According to a letter posted to the NDC website:

“Over the years, the National Diversity Council (NDC) has functioned as a resource and advocate for the value of diversity equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) in our workplaces and communities. . .. Despite the tremendous efforts and dedication our staff and partners have shown, the National Diversity Council has announced its plan to wind down operations and dissolve the organization as soon as reasonably possible.”

For a brief period, it seemed like America was reckoning with its history. Companies and institutions expressed empathy, held listening sessions, and vowed to invest in a future built on racial equity. Yet, even as those promises were made, many observers were skeptical. And now, as the pendulum swings back, it’s clear those fears were well-founded. The corporate retreat from these DEI commitments has been precipitous. DEI is being dismantled—piece by piece.

The backlash to DEI is not new. For as long as diversity initiatives have existed, there has been resistance. The evolution from multiculturalism on college campuses to today's DEI programs has always been met with pushback. Conservative commentators and right-wing forces have long criticized such efforts as divisive or unfair advantages for people of color. But what’s been happening over the last several years is more than just criticism—it’s a concerted, coordinated effort to dismantle DEI through legal challenges, state legislation, and coordinated cultural attacks.

The faux outrage directed at Critical Race Theory was all the rage amongst Republicans for a few minutes. Then they devolved that particular political football into a more viscous substance-less attack on all things “woke.” It worked.

One instructive example is the direct assault on the Fearless Fund, a venture capital firm that provides funding to businesses owned by women of color. A right-wing billionaire and legal experts, using anti-discrimination laws (ironically designed to protect minorities), have sued the fund, alleging that it discriminates against white men. This case represents a broader legal strategy that seeks to undermine DEI by weaponizing the very laws meant to protect marginalized communities

We have witnessed a wave of legislative attacks on DEI programs across the country, particularly in states like Florida and Texas. These states have been ground zero for efforts to strip DEI language and training from public institutions, particularly universities. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for instance, has overseen the banning of discussions around race, white privilege, and systemic inequality from public schools and state-run universities. Diversity officers are being fired, and entire departments devoted to fostering inclusive environments are being disbanded. Texas has followed suit, enacting laws that target DEI practices in higher education and pushing to remove any semblance of race-conscious policies.

There is no sunset for DEI in America. This is a strategic dismantling—a political, legal, and cultural campaign to roll back the hard-won gains of the past few decades. DEI is being not only defunded but also delegitimized in the public eye. DEI is in its disappearance phase. Whether or not it will ever reappear in its most recent iteration remains to be seen.

The growing influence of right-wing populism, bolstered by billionaires, conservative think tanks, and a popular candidate for president, has created an environment hostile to the principles of equity and inclusion. In this climate, DEI initiatives have been deemed culpable for broader societal frustrations—especially for those who feel threatened by the forces of globalization and demographic change.

In this context, DEI is framed as a zero-sum game, where the inclusion of historically marginalized groups and/or immigrants is falsely seen as a threat to the rights and resources of others. This narrative plays on repeat in the discourses on affirmative action, immigration policy, corporate hiring practices, and even in public debates about gender, sexuality, and race. The persistent pushback against DEI is not just about organizational restructuring; it’s about maintaining systems of power and privilege that have long benefitted the few at the expense of the many.

The decline of DEI programs also reflects a broader disillusionment with the promises of racial justice made in 2020. Many of the corporations that pledged millions to DEI efforts are quietly walking back their commitments. DEI officers are being laid off, and budgets are being slashed. The murder of George Floyd forced America to confront its racial history in ways that were uncomfortable but necessary. But just three years later, it’s clear that many institutions are eager to return to business as usual—without the burden of addressing the inequities they once claimed to care about.

This is not a sunset. It’s a full-scale rollback of progress, and it demands our attention. For DEI to evolve through this contentious moment, we must confront the forces organized against it. This means advocating for new strategies that disregard the promises of corporate goodwill in favor of tactics that are rooted in systemic change. We need legal frameworks that protect DEI initiatives from spurious lawsuits and political attacks. We need a cultural shift that values equity - not as a trend but as a fundamental pillar of a just society.

We need sustained collective action. The dismantling of DEI is not just a corporate issue or a legal one; it’s a societal challenge that affects every institution in America, from education to healthcare to business. To preserve the progress that has been made—and to continue advancing toward a more equitable future—we must be willing to fight the forces that seek to divide us. This means holding corporations accountable for their promises, challenging discriminatory laws in court, and continuing to organize at the grassroots level.

The sun may be setting on DEI as we know it, but the fight for equity is far from over. Our new charge may need new language, but it will also require new strategies, stronger coalitions, and an unwavering commitment to cutting through the euphemisms of the moment.

Dr. James B. Peterson is founder of Hip Hop Scholars, an organization devoted to developing the educational potential of Hip Hop. He is the author of Hip Hop Headphones: A Scholar's Critical Playlist.