



“If you think you’re too small to make a difference, you haven’t spent the night with a mosquito.”

This African proverb holds a profound truth about the impact what often seems to be the smallest players. Like mosquitoes, community colleges have the power to create a ripple of meaningful change. Community colleges, often under-appreciated yet mighty in their mission, are essential agents of transformation—particularly for students from historically marginalized communities. The numbers tell a powerful story.

Community colleges serve nearly half of all undergraduates in the United States, and the demographic breakdown reveals how we reach communities often left on the margins of traditional higher education. According to the American Association of Community Colleges, approximately 44% of Black students and 55% of Hispanic students begin their higher education journey at a community college. These institutions are often gateways to upward mobility, offering access to quality education at a fraction of the cost of universities. Community colleges also serve a high number of first-generation students, adult learners, and veterans, broadening access to education for groups that otherwise might struggle to pursue higher education.

Yet, despite these statistics, myths such as “if you want knowledge, don’t just go to a community college,” a comment made during commencement speech at a university this summer persist. Community colleges are often unfairly characterized as providing a "less-than" education, an unfortunate misconception rooted in elitism and classism. This narrative not only devalues the students and faculty in these institutions but also ignores the reality: community colleges are not “less than” but are instead centers of resilience, opportunity, and excellence.

Today, the need for strong community colleges has never been greater. The current political landscape has brought an unprecedented wave of attacks on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, particularly within universities. These attacks often overshadow the powerful DEI work happening at community colleges. However, these two sectors should not be adversaries; rather, they must work together. Universities and community colleges are both essential to closing equity gaps and supporting all students in achieving the benefits of higher education.

So, how can these institutions collaborate more intentionally? First, community colleges and universities can establish joint programs that allow students to transfer seamlessly, building academic bridges that support students as they pursue degrees. Second, they can share resources for DEI initiatives, pooling knowledge, and expertise to create a cohesive approach across higher education. Finally, faculty from both sectors can collaborate on curriculum development to ensure that DEI principles are integrated into the learning experience from day one.

This partnership between community colleges and universities is not merely beneficial—it’s vital. Universities cannot effectively fulfill their missions without understanding the foundational role community colleges play in fostering diversity and access. Together, they can expand their reach, helping students from all walks of life feel seen, valued, and supported on their journey through higher education.

As we face ongoing challenges, it is time for higher education to recognize the strength and impact of community colleges. If we embrace the truth of that African proverb, we can see that even those institutions that seem small or undervalued hold the potential for significant change. Community colleges are those "mosquitoes" of change, and if we support their mission, we can create a brighter, more inclusive future for higher education and for every student who walks through its doors.

Dr. ClauDean Kizart is the institutional director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Tidewater Community College and the author of the forthcoming book, Beyond Implicit and Explicit Bias: Strategies for Healing the Root Causes of Inequity in Education.