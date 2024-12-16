Living Life Offline: Social Media Effects on the Success of Black College Students Amid Today’s Political Challenges





Social media has become a battlefield of ideas, a forum for activism, and, increasingly, a source of stress for students of color. In the current political climate, where debates over systemic racism, diversity programs, and the state of free speech dominate on a national scale, these platforms can either empower or hinder the success and outcomes of students. Today’s heightened scrutiny of social and racial justice initiatives adds to the challenges Black students face in navigating both online spaces and higher education.

Social media remains a powerful tool for activism, particularly for Black students who leverage it to organize and amplify voices for racial justice. Movements such as Black Lives Matter and Stop Cop City have garnered attention through digital platforms, helping students raise awareness of racial inequities and police violence. However, as state legislatures across the U.S. pass laws restricting discussions about race and equity on campuses, these platforms have become some of the few places where students can openly express opposition and unity.

For example, recent moves by states like Florida to limit diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on college campuses have increased the stakes for social media activism. While these platforms allow students to critique these policies and organize resistance, they also make them visible targets for backlash from individuals and institutions opposing such efforts. The psychological toll of this attention, combined with the racialized trauma present online, contributes to anxiety and exhaustion, taking away from academic focus.

Beyond activism, social media fosters visibility, which can be good and bad for Black students. On one hand, platforms like Instagram and TikTok provide avenues to showcase achievements, build professional networks, and celebrate Black excellence. On the other hand, this visibility subjects students to harmful stereotypes, microaggressions, and even threats, particularly during politically charged moments. Recent Supreme Court decisions, such as the one overturning affirmative action in college admissions, have intensified debates online, with many Black students finding themselves caught in dividing conversations that question their place on campus.

A 2023 survey from the Pew Research Center found that nearly 60% of young adults feel stressed by political content on social media, with Black users reporting higher levels of anxiety related to racialized discussions. For Black college students, these tensions manifest in ways that are both personal and political, often distracting from their educational goals.

The social media landscape thrives on separation, making it harder for students to maintain focus amid a flood of emotionally charged content. Black students, many of whom already face barriers to academic success, report additional strain from online interactions. Studies by Rutgers University highlight the role of social media in spreading misinformation and perpetuating stereotypes, both of which disproportionately harm the mental health of Black students and their sense of belonging.

Additionally, the backlash against teaching critical race theory and equity-focused courses often extends to social media, exposing students to inaccurate information and hostility. This creates a challenging environment where Black students must balance their studies while also defending their identities and experiences online.

While the challenges are significant, solutions are within reach. Universities must proactively address the unique pressures Black students face online by incorporating support systems that combine mental health services, digital literacy, and cultural competence. For example, institutions could offer workshops that teach students how to actively engage with social media while protecting their mental well-being.

Colleges should also prioritize programs that address the broader political challenges affecting students, such as safe spaces for discussions on race and equity. Expanding DEI initiatives, even in the face of legislative pushback, can signal institutional commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of black students. The true support of institutions should go deeper than a post or an email to show solidarity. Institutions can enhance their credibility by actively implementing actions and initiatives that demonstrate their commitment to student well-being. By promoting resources and programs that support their students, these institutions not only build trust but also reinforce their role as advocates for complete development. Such efforts help create an environment where students feel supported both academically and personally, ensuring long-term success and resilience.

In today’s political climate, social media represents both a lifeline and a minefield for Black college students. As platforms amplify activism and opportunity, they also expose students to new forms of stress and systemic inequities. Hence, to ensure Black students succeed in higher education, society must confront the political and digital dynamics that shape their experiences.

Thus, by fostering environments that empower students to thrive both online and offline, we can help them navigate the intersection of education, identity, and advocacy with resilience and purpose. Social media may be a powerful tool, but the true measure of success lies in how we equip students to use it without losing themselves in the process.

Amari Henderson is a doctoral student in the Higher Education Leadership and Policy Studies program at Howard University.



