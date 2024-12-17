Breaking Barriers: My Eye-Opening Entry Into HBCU Life





If Black Lives Matter, so do Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

In the early 19th century, HBCUs were the only option in higher education available to Black people. Today, amidst increasing racial violence, hostility, and divisiveness, HBCUs are, for many Black students, the option of choice. Donald Trump made a bold claim at the Davos economic conference in 2020 that he “saved” HBCUs which is untrue. Later, President Joe Biden responded by asserting that his administration provided billions of dollars to these institutions because "any Black student is capable of doing what any white student can do." My undergraduate experience as a Black woman at a predominantly white institution (PWI), compared to my experience now as a graduate student at an HBCU, is indicative of why HBCUs are as critical to Black lives now as they were over a century ago. My journey indicates why, as PWIs are experiencing a decline in student enrollment , enrollment at HBCUs is on the rise. HBCUs not only provide a quality education; they also provide a space to be unapologetically and courageously Black in a society that would deny Black people dignity. If we are concerned about Black lives, we must be equally concerned about the Black institutions.

There is a rise in the attractions of HBCU's; students are seeking community and the freedom to be themselves. When I received my acceptance letter to Howard University, I remember feeling excited about what I was about to experience as the first in my family to attend an HBCU. Growing up in Detroit, I was not exposed to HBCU’s until I moved to Washington, DC for an internship. My dream of attending Howard University became my reality. When I stepped onto campus, I felt a sense of belonging and safety that I hadn’t experienced before. The idea of escaping microaggressions, racial tensions, and discrimination filled me with relief as I approached graduate school. During my orientation, I felt seen and heard. It was more than pursuing a degree; it was the community deeply rooted in empowerment, excellence, and identity. This was my eye-opening entry into HBCU life. The HBCU experience is a model that truly fosters student success and social mobility for black students. It creates an environment for students to thrive academically and personally.

The pending administration is threatening to dismantle the spaces and experiences that affirm Black students, which would prove dangerous to the education and mental health of Black students. Trump has amplified racial tensions and divisive rhetoric. His re-election as President of the United States raises serious concerns about his plan to eliminate the Education Department, which could impact the Office of Civil Rights by making it more challenging for students to access investigations and file complaints about discrimination in schools. HBCUs have remained at the forefront of advocating and empowering students with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to resist these challenges and create change as ethical leaders.

Attending an HBCU has provided a safe space and challenged me academically. Faculty, staff, and administrators are able to create safe spaces for students that don’t make assumptions about their intellect and ability to succeed in college and beyond. I’ve been able to explore how theories and concepts interact with race, culture, and equity. The environment fosters genuine engagement among students, valuing and encouraging diverse perspectives. Black students are seeking more interactions with Black faculty, a Black-centered curriculum, and an overall empowering campus experience.

Trump’s re-election as President of the United States shows an increased need for forward-thinking strategies for HBCU’s to protect their mission and expand their global impact. Here are two recommendations for HBCUs during this time:

Coalition Building Among HBCUs: This coalition will bring together all HBCU’s to create a space for knowledge sharing, best practices, trends, social, and political issues in higher education to drive long-term outcomes and economic opportunities for students.

Increase HBCU Awareness in Underserved Communities: The increase in HBCU awareness brings knowledge and resources to communities that lack knowledge about HBCU’s. HBCU’s can partner with middle and high schools through first-gen initiatives, experiential learning, and hands-on projects that immerse students into the HBCU pride and culture.

This level of community engagement is an invitation for all of us to step forward and create meaningful change together. Amidst all of the chaos, there is still hope. Let’s unite together and protect the HBCU experience. There is nothing like it. HBCU students place a higher value on community service, community leadership, and civic and political engagement than their peers in non-HBCU institutions.

Selecting an HBCU for my graduate studies was a transformative decision that has changed my life. It fills me with pride and purpose. My first semester at Howard University has given me greater confidence and knowledge that have allowed me to thrive personally and academically. If you are considering applying to an HBCU, be prepared to embrace a culture that will empower you to transform communities all over the world.





Tanzania Cooper is a Ph.D. student in the Higher Education Leadership and Policy Studies program in the School of Education at Howard University.