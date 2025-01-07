Why We Can’t Wait: The Early Learning Imperative





A big part of the future of higher education access and success lies before children even reach kindergarten. As we approach the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, we need a new push to ensure that our youth don’t fall behind at the beginning of their journey to post-secondary education.

In his 1964 book Why We Can’t Wait, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that “there comes a time when the cup of endurance runs over, and men are no longer willing to be plunged into the abyss of despair.” Despair is what many parents feel when they make just enough money to not qualify for any assistance with childcare or early learning but not enough to be able to afford high-quality early learning for their child or children.

The childcare and early learning market crisis has reached a critical juncture with some parents spending more on childcare than they do on their rent or mortgage. This stark reality exemplifies a significant market failure and underscores the urgent need for a transformative approach to early education.

The fragmented and inequitable landscape of early learning options has created vast disparities in the quality and availability of childcare and early learning services. This directly correlates with several pressing social issues. Research shows that children who lack access to high-quality early education options often enter kindergarten already behind their peers, contributing to significant academic achievement gaps. These gaps can lead to lower literacy rates, higher school dropout rates, and even increased levels as children progress through the education system without the foundational skills they need to thrive.

It is evident that the lack of affordable, high-quality childcare and early learning is not merely a personal issue; it is a societal one that necessitates collective action. When parents are forced to choose between their careers and caring for their young children, it creates inefficiencies in the labor market. Many parents are compelled to reduce their hours, take lower-paying jobs, or leave the workforce entirely. This results both in less income and limited career advancement opportunities. This not only affects family stability but ultimately hinders economic growth and productivity.

A universal public option for early learning beginning with full-day universal prekindergarten for all three- and four-year-olds could serve as a vital solution to these challenges. By establishing a consistent standard of quality and accessibility, such a program would significantly mitigate the inequalities faced by families today. Critically, it would eliminate the income thresholds that currently trap many working families in a cycle of insufficient support and unaffordable care.

Passing a policy to create universal full-day prekindergarten for all 3- and 4-year olds is also a critical workforce issue. For one, it would facilitate parental participation in the workforce. Many families face significant barriers when safe and enriching early learning environments are unavailable. Without access to reliable, prekindergarten programs, parents may feel compelled to leave the workforce or reduce their hours to care for young children. This not only restricts their economic opportunities but also limits the overall labor pool available to employers. Investing in early education is not just a moral imperative; it is an economic necessity. As we reflect on Dr. King's words and legacy in advance of the national holiday in his honor, let us strive to create a society where no parent feels the weight of despair over the future of their children. It is time for action, and it is time for change. Addressing the childcare and early learning market crisis isn’t just about making changes in policy; it’s about fundamentally rethinking the value we place on early childhood education. By investing in universal full-day prekindergarten, we can lay the groundwork for a stronger workforce, improve family stability, and promote equitable opportunities for all children. It’s time to prioritize the future of our children and our economy by supporting families and ensuring that every child has access to the high-quality early education they deserve.

Dr. Marcus Bright is an author and social impact professional.