HBCUs and the Post-Election Landscape: Charting a Path Forward

As the 2024 elections have ended and the results settle, one of the most pressing questions residing in the minds of many is: how will the outcome impact the future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)? Whether the victor is a candidate who prioritizes HBCUs or one who has yet to make concrete commitments, the role these institutions play in shaping the Black community—and, by extension, the nation—remains unchanged. However, the election outcome provides an opportunity for reflection and recalibration for the HBCU community and the broader electorate.

HBCUs have long been centers of education, leadership, and political activism. These institutions have produced generations of political leaders, thinkers, and innovators and have served as hubs for grassroots organizing and social change. Did the 2024 election cycle demonstrate the increasing influence of young Black voters, many of whom are students at these schools? From voter registration drives to activism on campuses, HBCUs have remained key players in galvanizing the political participation of African Americans in elections.

Despite the electoral outcome, the demand for continued support and investment in HBCUs remains urgent. These schools represent more than just a means of obtaining a degree; they are critical infrastructures shaping the future of Black America. For many Black students, HBCUs provide not only an education but also a sense of belonging and empowerment, which is often absent in Predominantly White Institutions (PWIs). With the election now behind us, is it time for policymakers and leaders—whether at the local, state, or federal levels—to demonstrate tangible support for these vital institutions of learning?

Since the election resulted in the re-election of former President Donald Trump, the outlook for HBCUs appears mixed at best, given his previous administration's handling of higher education and racial equity issues. While the previous Trump administration did allocate funding for HBCUs through initiatives like the "Opportunity Zones" program and provided financial support to HBCUs through executive orders, his record on racial justice and education reform was often a point of contention. Does the 2024 election outcome signal the continuation of policies that some believe will perpetuate inequities, including trying to disband the Department of Education, leaving HBCUs to continue advocating for the resources and support they need to thrive?

On the other hand, does the election result spark a renewed push from the HBCU community to ensure their voices are heard in Washington? This outcome has shifted party control, creating a greater opportunity for HBCUs to secure more funding, greater institutional autonomy, and better student support, especially in addressing issues like affordable housing, healthcare, and access to quality education.

Historically, HBCUs have been at the forefront of political change. In fact, when Black Americans felt disenfranchised or ignored by national policies, these institutions served as critical spaces for dialogue, resistance, and political organizing. In the aftermath of this election, regardless of support from the President-Elect or lawmakers, will HBCUs continue to be a source of leadership in shaping the conversation around race, equity, and opportunity?

What the 2024 election did showcase was the influence of younger voters, particularly those from marginalized communities. Younger generations of HBCU students are increasingly aware of their political power. Is there an expectation that they will continue to hold elected officials accountable? Will student organizations, alumni networks, and community leaders do their best to rally to ensure their needs are met, regardless of which party is in power?

Moving forward, the focus must be on policies that enable HBCUs to flourish. These schools need consistent investment to address funding disparities, support for research and innovation, and access to scholarships for students from underserved communities. In a rapidly changing job market, it is critical that HBCUs are equipped to provide students with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in industries like technology, healthcare, and engineering, which are growing rapidly but often overlook available and educated Black talent.

Furthermore, political leaders and candidates must recognize that their commitments to HBCUs extend beyond token gestures or short-term promises. Meaningful change requires long-term investments in infrastructure, faculty development, and student services. The 2024 election should be seen as a moment of both reckoning and opportunity. Will those in power demonstrate their commitment to racial equity through sustained investment in institutions that have, for generations, served as the backbone of Black education and leadership?

The election outcome underscores the need for continued advocacy and activism within the HBCU community as well. The fight for racial justice, economic opportunity, and equitable education will not end with an election result; it is a battle that will continue for as long as systems of inequality persist. HBCUs will remain on the front lines of this fight, educating the leaders of tomorrow while advocating for the changes necessary to create a more just and equitable society.

Overall, will HBCUs remain integral to the success and empowerment of Black Americans? These institutions have historically been places of resilience and transformation. Will they continue to be so in the years ahead? The challenge now is ensuring that the new administration recognizes the immense value of HBCUs and makes the necessary investments to ensure their future success.

Dr. Patricia Green-Powell is a professor of educational leadership at Florida A&M University.

Dr. Adriel A. Hilton is director of Programs, Transition, and Youth Success Planning, in the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families. He recently served as vice-chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management and associate professor of education at Southern University at New Orleans.