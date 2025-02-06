Relationships Over Resumes: Why Personal Connections Are the Key to HBCU Success

In a world where tech bros, reality TV stars, and media moguls are being tapped for leadership positions in the federal government, it’s become increasingly clear that relationships often outweigh traditional qualifications. This is not just a critique of the current administration’s cabinet selections—it’s a vivid reminder of what scholar Anthony Abraham Jack often says: it's not just what you know or who you know, but who knows you and how well they do. Simply put, relationships matter. Always have, always will.

This truth is especially vital for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). For decades, HBCUs have been celebrated for their familial culture, where students are nurtured academically, personally, and professionally. Yet, in an era that prioritizes efficiency and scalability above all else, institutions like ours face increasing pressure to conform to mass-production models of education.

But here’s the thing: HBCUs cannot—and should not—sacrifice quality for quantity. Our superpower lies in relationships. Where some institutions thrive at scale, HBCUs excel at connection. This isn’t a weakness—it’s a competitive advantage in what I call today’s “relationship economy.”

The Power of Personal Relationships

As the interim president of Talladega College and the former president of Dillard University and Philander Smith College, I’ve had the privilege of seeing this power up close. At HBCUs, students are more than ID numbers. They’re known by name, by story, and by potential. Faculty and staff don’t just teach—they mentor, guide, and advocate.

When a student asks for a letter of recommendation at an HBCU, it’s not generic; it’s personal. It reflects hours of conversation, years of observation, and a genuine belief in that student’s abilities. These personalized connections open doors to internships, jobs, and graduate programs—opportunities that wouldn’t exist without the trust and care that has become commonplace at HBCUs across the country.

This is especially critical for the many first-generation college students who call our campuses home. These students are often navigating systems that not only weren’t built in mind, but were purposely built to exclude them in the first place. The genuine relationships that students are then able to forge with faculty and staff provide the guidance, advocacy, and confidence they need to succeed.

The Danger of the Assembly Line

Calls for HBCUs to emulate large-scale public universities are often made with good intentions—like increasing access and affordability. But let’s not lose sight of what makes us, us. HBCUs are more than degree factories. We’re incubators of potential, stewards of history, and builders of lifelong connections.

If you’ve ever attended an HBCU homecoming, you know it’s about more than football games and marching bands. It’s about community—a multigenerational family of alumni who stay connected to their school and to one another. These are the bonds that define us and make us indispensable.

When education is reduced to a transaction—an affordable degree in exchange for a high-paying job—it loses its transformative power. Yes, affordability and access are essential, but they should never come at the expense of the relationships that make education meaningful.

A Call to Action for the Trump Administration

Now more than ever, HBCUs must tell their stories—not just on our campuses but on national and global stages. In this political climate, we must remind policymakers that our institutions are not relics of the past but engines of opportunity and innovation.

On Inauguration Day, the President signed an executive order that revoked several initiatives aimed at strengthening Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), signaling a shift in federal priorities for minority-serving institutions. While this order did not explicitly target HBCUs, it raised concerns about the broader federal commitment to supporting underfunded institutions.

The administration’s actions send a troubling message: that diversity is a liability rather than an asset. But let me state this simply: diversity is not a problem to solve. Rather, it is the foundation of innovation, creativity, and progress.

Instead of relying solely on the White House to enact change and provide support—financial or otherwise—we, as HBCU leaders, alumni, and supporters, must continue to advocate for the unique value we bring to higher education. We must embrace data to demonstrate our impact, but we also need to share the intangible, human stories of the lives we change every day.

Relationships Are the Future

In a world increasingly driven by connections, HBCUs are uniquely equipped to prepare students for success. Résumés may get a second glance, but it’s relationships that open doors and build bridges.

For nearly two centuries, HBCUs have been at the forefront of nurturing these connections. It’s a legacy we must protect, celebrate, and build upon—not by becoming like everyone else but by doubling down on what makes us unique in the first place.

As the nation continues to debate the value of higher education, we must remind everyone that it’s not just about résumés. It’s about relationships. And when it comes to relationships, HBCUs do it better than anyone else.

Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough is the Interim President of Talladega College.