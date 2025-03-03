Investing in Care to Combat Declining Enrollment in Higher Education

Our educational system is facing an unprecedented challenge – declining enrollment. Across the country, community colleges and universities are seeing fewer students enroll, a trend that could have long-term consequences for both individuals and the economy. A shrinking student population means fewer trained workers entering key industries, bringing about economic decline as the demographic cliff continues to grow. The number of traditional college-age students is steadily declining, with fewer high school graduates enrolling in higher education. This enrollment issue is exacerbated by students struggling with loneliness, uncertainty, and declining mental health. As this trend continues, it becomes even more imperative for colleges to be intentional about retaining their current students. At Victor Valley College, we have found a powerful solution that will be instrumental in keeping students engaged and enrolled in the years to come – care.

Turning Enrollment Decline into Growth

Serving California’s High Desert, our college has long navigated economic and educational inequities. Similar to institutions nationwide, we saw enrollment plummet during the pandemic, dropping by 20% in 2020-2021. In 2021-22, we regained five percent, followed by a 30% increase the next year and another 20% the year after. Today, we stand as California’s fastest-growing community college, with enrollment up 33% overall from pre-pandemic levels. We believe a key factor in achieving this turnaround was building our campus foundation on a culture of care, connection, and belonging through Caring Campus.

Caring Campus, developed by the Institute for Evidence-Based Change, intentionally equips staff and faculty with strategies and tools to create a welcoming, supportive environment for every student. At Victor Valley, it has been a game-changer, shifting our campus culture to one where care is not just a value, but an action that we carry out every single day. By fostering strong connections and ensuring that students feel valued as individuals rather than just as numbers at a college, we have created an environment that encourages persistence and completion. This is critical in the face of a shrinking student population.

Proactive Student Support Services

Our Student Services Call Center plays a huge role in ensuring students feel seen and heard. Every call the college receives is answered by our Student Service Specialists, ensuring each caller speaks with a real person and eliminating frustrating menus and voicemail systems that often leave callers feeling irrelevant. Our Call Center boasts a 90% first-call resolution rate, with the remaining 10% of calls directed specifically to an individual that can help.

We also have four Engagement Centers that provide a space where students can connect with mentors, counselors, faculty, and staff for even more personalized support. Whether they need academic guidance, help navigating college resources, or just a place to feel connected, these centers serve as a crucial hub for student success.

We are incredibly proud to have embedded Victor Valley counselors in our 36 feeder high schools, providing a direct line of support for high school students as they begin their college search. Last year, more than 70% of the graduating seniors in our high schools completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and a Victor Valley application, and 40% enrolled. These efforts signal to students that we care about their success even before they set foot on our campus.

Building a Caring Campus for Students, Staff, and the Community

The culture of care on our campus is equally transformative for employees. We celebrate our staff and faculty who go above and beyond in their interactions with students through weekly shoutouts. We also frequently hear of employees putting their own busy schedules on pause to help their fellow colleagues, embodying what it means to be a Caring Campus.

Our efforts have changed how students, employees, and our community view Victor Valley. A college that was once nicknamed "Tumbleweed Tech" is now a vibrant hub of opportunity and growth. The community is excited about Victor Valley, and students enroll not just because it’s accessible, but because they want to be here, and they know we’re here to support them every step of their journey.

Community colleges often serve many students from low-income backgrounds, first-generation college students, and those balancing school with full-time jobs. Many potential students feel disconnected from higher education or uncertain about whether college is worth the investment. This is why it’s critical to ensure they feel welcomed, supported, and valued from the moment they consider enrolling. When students feel a sense of belonging, they are more likely to stay engaged and complete their degrees.

The Path Forward for Community Colleges

Community colleges are uniquely positioned to lead the charge in reversing national enrollment declines. At Victor Valley College, we have seen that the solution is about people. By building a culture that prioritizes care, we have demonstrated continual enrollment growth. But the ripple effects extend far beyond numbers and statistics. Our culture has created an environment that students, employees, and the community are proud to call home.

Investing in a culture of care is not just good for students – it’s good for society. It’s time to recognize that addressing potential enrollment crises starts with something as fundamental as awareness, consideration, and kindness; and that by mindfully attending to the needs of students, we help ensure their success both in school and in life.

Dr. Dan Walden is President of Victor Valley College.