A Legacy That Will Not Be Erased

March 12th would have been my mother’s 99th birthday. It surprises me every day that she’s not here to celebrate it. For her entire life, she was a vibrant testament to the value and the necessity of education for women.

My mother believed in the promise that with an education, you could not only help yourself but also have an obligation to help those around you. She believed that all that stood between a woman and anything she wanted to achieve in this world was an education.

As someone who was forbidden from getting an education, it became her life’s work to learn as much as she could on her own and to remind others – especially women – of the great privilege of an education.

When I think of those lessons from my mother, I invariably think of her knees. My mother worked as a domestic for much of her life. For my entire childhood, I remember she would come home with her knees swollen to the size of grapefruits. Throughout her life, for her work and for her family, she cleaned floors on her hands and knees because that’s how you did that job with excellence. To my mother, your value was not determined by what job you did, but by the quality with which you completed the job.

She expected the same level of excellence from me in school and would expect the same from me in my work today.

When I’m wearied by the work of being a college president, when I’m exhausted by the demands of this moment, when I’m tired of trying to think of another way to move our mission forward, I think of my mother’s knees. Those knees made sure I could get an education. Those knees that for 94 years held up a woman who had a complicated relationship with the United States given that as much of her life was spent in a segregated Jim Crow society as not. But those knees never dampened her belief in the promise of education, which was also a belief in the promise of democracy.

As such, my mother would be irate that, among those on a long list, the word “women” is one that federal agencies are now discouraged from using or being asked to eliminate from official language. That, with the reduction of support for education, would have felt like a violation to her. An erasure of our shared humanity. She might have said that these choices are beyond puzzling, and the irony would not have been lost on her that this request arrived during this annual month designated to celebrate women’s history.

As I celebrate my mother, I also want to take a moment and honor what is a result of her legacy. Her deep and abiding belief in education has now become my deep and abiding belief in education, and I am so very proud of what my institution is able to offer women, not only on behalf of my institution and myself but on behalf of the work and commitment of my mother.

While we mark this year’s celebration of Women’s History Month in America, I want to honor my mother, Susie Ann Hinton, and all the women who believe in and deserve an excellent education. They and their legacies will not be erased.

Dr. Mary Dana Hinton is president of Hollins University, chair of the Council of Independent Colleges of Virginia and chair of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.