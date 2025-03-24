It’s JEDI, Not DEI





President Donald J. Trump and the Republicans assault on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives represents a calculated effort to undermine progress towards a just and equitable society. By deliberately misrepresenting these initiatives as discriminatory against white people, they aim to perpetuate a system that privileges a select few while marginalizing countless others. Their strategy involves not only attacking the substance of DEI programs but also manipulating language itself to create negative associations and sow confusion.

This tactic of redefining and reframing language is a hallmark of the Republican playbook. They have distorted the meaning of Critical Race Theory (CRT), falsely claiming it promotes discrimination against white people, while ignoring its true purpose of examining the historical and systemic racism that has shaped American society. Similarly, they have weaponized the term “woke,” turning it into a pejorative to denigrate those who advocate for social justice and equality.

The underlying goal of these linguistic distortions is to undermine efforts by marginalized communities to address discrimination and achieve equity. By creating a false narrative of reverse discrimination, they aim to preserve a status quo that benefits the privileged few at the expense of the many.

In the face of these attacks, we progressives must reclaim the narrative and reframe the debate. It is time to shift the focus from DEI to JEDI: Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. This reordering not only emphasizes the fundamental principle of justice but also aligns with the values depicted in George Lucas’s “Star Wars” franchise, where the Jedi Knights represent guardians of peace, justice, and equality.

The Jedi Order accepts individuals from all species and backgrounds, regardless of their origins or social standing. This commitment to equality mirrors the goals of diversity and inclusion efforts, which seek to create environments where everyone feels valued and respected, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or other individual characteristics.

The Jedi believe that everyone has the potential for good and strive to cultivate the unique talents and abilities of everyone. This aligns with equity efforts, which aim to provide everyone with the support and resources they need to reach their full potential, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The Jedi are dedicated to upholding justice and fighting for the oppressed. This commitment to social justice is central to the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion, which seeks to dismantle systems of oppression and create a more just and equitable society for all.

The Jedi value teamwork and collaboration, recognizing that they are stronger together than alone. This emphasis on community aligns with the goals of diversity and inclusion, which seek to create environments where everyone feels a sense of belonging and connection.

There is JEDI work that needs to be committed to because of past and present injustices. Historical injustices in the United States have created systemic inequities that persist today. For example, the legacy of slavery and segregation has resulted in significant disparities in wealth, education, and healthcare between Black and white Americans. The forced removal of Native Americans from their ancestral lands and the ongoing discrimination they face have led to economic and social disadvantages. These historical injustices have created a need for targeted efforts to address these disparities and ensure equal opportunities for all.

Contemporary injustices also highlight the need for JEDI work. Implicit bias and discrimination in the workplace and other settings continue to limit opportunities for people of color and other marginalized groups. The underrepresentation of women and minorities in leadership positions across various sectors demonstrates the persistence of systemic barriers. The disproportionate impact of environmental pollution and climate change on communities of color further underscores the need for equity and justice.

I would argue that if Trump and Republicans truly believe in the Pledge of Allegiance, with its promise of “liberty and justice for all,” they must support and not deny initiatives that promote justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. These principles are not mutually exclusive but rather interconnected and essential for creating a society where everyone can thrive.

In the ongoing struggle against political manifestations of white nationalism, Christian nationalism, and white racism in the Republican Party, we progressives must resist the temptation to adopt the distorted language meant to legitimize these ideological cleavages. Therefore, adopting the JEDI language represents a strategic move to reclaim the narrative, counter negative associations, connect to powerful symbolism, and inspire action. It offers a more accurate, empowering, and engaging framework for advancing the cause of justice and equality for all.

Dr. Joseph L. Jones is executive director of the W.E.B Du Bois Southern Center for Studies in Public Policy at Clark Atlanta University.