Leadership Through a Dual Lens: A Bi-Racial CEO’s Perspective

Growing up, I never saw myself as a leader because I rarely saw anyone in leadership roles who looked like me. Through hard work and the invaluable mentorship, guidance, and support of countless individuals throughout my career, my path to the presidency became a reality. Now, as a Black and Korean Community College CEO, I have the opportunity to challenge societal expectations and break stereotypes, especially in spaces where Black and Asian leadership remains underrepresented. My hope is that I will inspire others, who look like me, to reimagine possibilities for themselves. Along with other higher education leaders who embody intersectionality and hold prominent roles on college and university campuses across the country, we serve as a testament to the power of representation. Together, we challenge monolithic notions of leadership and identity, paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse future. Balancing two distinct cultural identities has allowed me to develop a unique leadership perspective.

My cultural identity, as both Black and Korean, is shaped by the traditions, values, and experiences I have embraced within my family and the communities that raised me. My identity proudly shapes my perspective, serving as the lens through which I view and navigate life. It influences the way I connect with others, approach challenges, and define success. As a Black and Korean Community College CEO, my cultural identity gives me a foundation and serves as a source of strength. I have never questioned or wavered in my cultural identity. The intersection of my cultures has always given me a unique perspective that shapes my approach to leadership. This duality provides me with a distinctive perspective to lead with understanding, cultural competence, and empathy.



Reflecting on our past is a powerful way to understand the development of our identity and leadership style. By considering my upbringing, experiences, and the people who influenced me, I can identify the values, strengths, and challenges that shaped who I am today. While I take pride in being the architect of my own future, I also recognize that I am deeply shaped by my parents. I have inherited their habits, mannerisms, strengths, and flaws, all of which have played a significant role in the development of my identity. My father, a Black man who served 28 years in the Air Force, is the kindest person I’ve ever known. He led with his heart, always encouraging me to dream big, take risks, and believe in myself. My mother, a Korean woman who learned English as a second language, has the strongest work ethic of anyone I’ve ever met. She embodies resilience, teaching me what it means to push forward in the face of adversity. Together, my parents showed me the true meaning of love, hard work, perseverance, and integrity. I’m deeply grateful for the solid foundation they gave me, one upon which I’ve been able to build my family, career, and life.

As I reflect on my leadership as a CEO, I recognize that the foundation laid by my parents has shaped how I lead. I lead with my heart and a strong work ethic, drawing my kindness from my father and my determination from my mother. As a first-generation college student, I was motivated by my parents’ sacrifices and a deep desire to make them proud. To honor them, I’ve always strived to do the right thing, to be a positive influence on those around me, and to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others. Throughout my career in higher education, and now as a community college CEO, I have been fortunate to accomplish these goals while making my parents proud. As I continue to strive for success and effectiveness in my role, the values and qualities I’ve developed through my life experiences serve as the foundation of my leadership perspective. A s a CEO, I draw upon the following core leadership values:

My lived experiences drive my empathetic leadership style, one rooted in active listening, understanding, and responding to the needs of students and staff from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds. I am intentional in my advocacy for marginalized communities. My dual identity empowers me to be a vocal advocate for addressing the challenges faced by students and staff from underserved groups. I lead with empathy and a deep understanding, drawing on my cultural identity to cultivate an approach that recognizes and addresses the unique challenges faced by our diverse student body. As a leader, I wholeheartedly embrace my responsibility to challenge systemic barriers that hinder student success. I lead with an equity-driven mindset, committed to fostering a campus climate that is welcoming, inclusive, supportive, and caring. A positive campus environment is essential for creating an effective teaching and learning process for all students and employees.

I value a collaborative and inclusive leadership style. As a Black and Korean CEO, my lived experience offers a unique understanding of two culturally rich yet distinct communities. This dual identity enables me to connect with and relate to students, staff, and stakeholders from diverse backgrounds. My bi-cultural perspective also fosters cultural adaptability, allowing me to navigate various cultural frameworks while promoting collaboration and unity within a diverse academic institution.

I deeply value mentorship and have always found fulfilment in guiding students and staff from underrepresented backgrounds, particularly those from Black and Asian communities. It’s essential to give back, acknowledge the support I’ve received, and leave the ladder down for others to climb. By serving as a role model, I aim to mentor students and emerging leaders—especially those from bi-racial or multi-ethnic backgrounds—encouraging them to embrace their unique identities and empowering them on their journey.

Lastly, I value my ability to connect diverse communities, fostering partnerships, coalitions, and mutual understanding across cultural boundaries. Through my leadership, I aim to inspire future generations and redefine both the meaning and the representation of leadership in academia and beyond.



Dr. Dyrell Foster is President of Las Positas College.













