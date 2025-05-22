



As I stood on the stage before a crowded audience, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings glanced at the cue card, took another look at me, and referenced the hashtag #dancingtothePhD.

My response was that #dancingtothePhD meant the ability to maintain my joy in the midst of writing multiple hundred plus page papers. For me, dancing has always been an activity that would bring feelings of excitement. It has always been a way to express myself, and as I began to grow deeper into my developmental years, I came to recognize the act as a fun outlet.

As I progressed throughout both my undergraduate studies and Masters’ program, I noticed that I began to lean even more into dancing as a creative expression and cathartic release from the academic grind and other commitments. As I prepared to begin my PhD, I made a TikTok where I showed my progression from my days as an undergraduate student to my doctoral program, dancing each step of the way. As I have continued to advance within my doctoral program, moving closer towards completion, I think of what #dancingtothePhD means.

In doctoral programs, there is a general theme detailing how rigorous and demanding these programs can be, as graduate students are being equipped with advanced research skills to become experts within their various disciplines. The doctoral journey takes a significant amount of time and dedication. While this is true, it is equally true that in the midst of this challenging academic grind, maintaining healthy outlets of expression such as movement beyond the work is extremely valuable. Studies conducted by groups such as Harvard Health have shown that movement plays a valuable component in increasing memory and thinking skills. Along with cognitive benefits, studies have concluded that it even helps with cardiovascular health, including lowering blood pressure. Historically, along with the physical and mental benefits, dancing has also been viewed as an act of resistance, both as an individual and as a collective, as seen across many social movements, including the Civil Rights Movement.

Maintaining My Joy

· As mentioned, doctoral programs can often be arduous processes that can become monotonous and also difficult. There can be academic pressures to conform and maintain a certain image or engage in certain research, which can have resounding socio-emotional effects on you as a developing scholar. In the midst of attempting to meet deadlines for coursework and conference proposals, the act of dancing, along with other components such as my faith, have served as a light and guide to navigate this academic journey.

Being A Person Outside the Program

· While research is me-search, it is important to remind yourself that the doctoral degree, although the degree is the work that you consistently engage in, it is not your entire identity. When I dance, I usually find myself at festivals, concerts, museums, and other creative places where I am able to connect with different types of people that are also interested in different creativity.

Controlling My Own Narrative

· As a fourth year PhD Candidate at UCLA in the Higher Education & Organizational Change program, I promised myself that prior to beginning my doctoral studies, I would continue to find ways to express my joy. Along with the certain academic, social, and economic pressures that one can feel when navigating their doctoral journey, there is also a battle of controlling one’s own narrative. This narrative can often come into conflict because there are so many directions that one can take, even in the midst of the work. For me, #dancingtothePhD is a way to creatively express myself and also an entry point to highlight that while I am a PhD student, I am also a community organizer, creative consultant, DJ, and so many other things.

Practicing Resiliency

· Persisting through a doctoral program, or any program at that, can be very difficult. As doctoral students, we attempt to achieve a degree that only 2% of the population has. These programs can be filled with a spectrum of emotion and life changes, leaving one to feel as though they are barely making it day by day. While the PhD has been the most challenging endeavor that I have embarked upon up until this point in my life, it has also been a time in which I have continued to lean deeper into creative expression, including dance. Dance for me has been an act of resiliency, showing that in the midst of the all the work, I am still going to maintain my joy.

As a doctoral student, you are a creative because you are writing a dissertation or working on a project in which you have to use your insights and develop expertise to contribute to your field. The very base of contributing is to create — so in that manner — anyone who takes on the task to embark upon this academic journey is a creator.

While #dancingtothePhD represents maintaining joy through dance in a PhD program, this same element can be applied to any situation, albeit school or not. The ability to dance in the midst of obstacles, in the midst of trials, and in the midst of challenges, is powerful. Having any type of creative outlet can also be therapeutic in times of both crisis and order, and one of the avenues in which I choose to express myself creatively, is through dance. Whether you are working at an educational think-tank or working in a management consulting firm, finding spaces to show up as yourself are essential to enjoying the process. To every scholar, dreamer, and changemaker: Keep dancing to your own rhythm. Your journey is valid, powerful, and necessary.

Tim Herd is a fourth year PhD Candidate and Wasserman Fellow in the Higher Education Organizational Change (HEOC) program at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).