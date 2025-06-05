May Maybe Over, But Mental Health Challenges on Campus are Far from It

Last month, during Mental Health Awareness Month, posters went up on campuses across the country, and social media hashtags trended. Now we’re in June, and the conversation begins to fade—while students' struggles do not.



We cannot afford to relegate mental health to a single month on the calendar. Mental health is essential to student well-being and must be central to the work of educators, advocates, and policy leaders throughout the year.

According to the CDC, suicide remains the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10 to 24. A Jed Foundation (JED) study revealed that 3 in 5 learners are struggling with financial insecurity, while 60 percent fear for their future. And among young people with depression, more than 60 percent are not receiving the help they need.



These statistics are heartbreaking. But they are not just numbers. They are students.



Today’s college students face immense challenges. This generation is coming of age in a world shaped by instability. They are digital natives – always connected, yet deeply isolated and yearning for authentic human connection. They have survived a pandemic but still live in the shadows of economic uncertainty and climate change. They are struggling not only to pay tuition, but also to meet their most basic needs: food, housing, and, in some cases, childcare. And far too many of our students are now familiar with violence in places once considered safe—places like schools, churches, synagogues, and even grocery stores.



Our students carry an unprecedented emotional weight.



Now adding to that weight are the relentless political assaults on who they are and what they deserve.



Across the country, we’ve seen books banned, attempts to erase history, programs dismantled, and policies enacted that deny students the right to feel seen, safe, and supported. At a time when mental health support should be expanding, it’s being defunded or discredited. At a time when our students need more understanding, they’re met with suspicion and censorship.



Even the fundamental promise of higher education—as a gateway to opportunity—is being recast as suspect or expendable. These attacks strike at the core of belonging, purpose, and possibility. They undermine our efforts to build a society where everyone, all of us, can thrive.



It’s no wonder that a Lumina and Gallup poll finds that one in three students are considering leaving their programs due to mental health and emotional stress. When support disappears, so does persistence. No single institution can solve the student mental health crisis alone. It will take all of us working across education, healthcare, philanthropy, government, and community spaces to prioritize mental health.



On behalf of students, we must confront this crisis with compassion, collaboration, and conviction.



Three principles can guide our efforts to protect students’ emotional health:

